FORT ANN 2, NORTH WARREN 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 2 0 — 2
North Warren 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Tyler Loso), 1:20. 2, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves (Tyler Loso), 3:10. 3, North Warren, Own Goal, 12:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchel (FA) 3, Conner Jennings (NW) 11.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 7, North Warren 2.
Records: North Warren (3-2-0, 3-3-0), Fort Ann (5-0-0, 5-2-0).
Notes: Fort Ann scored twice in the first 3:10 of the game and held on to beat North Warren at Golden Goal, staying unbeaten in Adirondack League play.
CORINTH 2, SALEM 1, OT
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 0 1 0 0 — 1
Corinth 1 0 0 1 — 2
First half: 1, Corinth, Zach Freemire, 27:18.
Second half: 2, Salem, Nicholas Faulk, 14:10.
Second Overtime: 3, Corinth, Jon Meade.
Goalies-saves: Andy McKernon (Cor) 17, Ian Lockhart (Sal) 20.
Corner kicks: Salem 5, Corinth 3.
Records: Corinth (2-3-0, 2-4-0), Salem (0-3-2, 0-3-2).
Notes: First-half action was dominated by the Tomahawks, who peppered the net, but the Generals defense denied the Corinth attack time and time again. Corinth’s Zach Freemire posted up on the 18 and blistered a shot that rang off the post and in for the Tomahawks’ only goal in regulation. In the second half, Salem had many good looks on frame, only to now be denied by the stubborn Corinth defense. With just over 14 minutes remaining, Salem’s Nicholas Faulk found the back of the net to even the game at one. Thirty-two seconds into the second overtime, Corinth’s Jon Meade rifled a shot from 30 yards out that rolled off the tips of the keeper to secure the win for the Tomahawks.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, HARTFORD 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford 0 0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon (Evan Laubach), 36:26.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 4, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 6.
Records: Hadley-luzerne (2-0-1, 3-1-2).
Notes: Dan McMahon scored the lone goal early in the second half from a beautiful assist from Evan Laubach. Hartford had a chance to tie late off a corner kick bouncing off several bodies in front of the goal, but could not capitalize. Zack Caldwell and Gavin Darfler both played outstanding in the goal.
ARGYLE 3, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 1 2 — 3
Bolton-Warrensburg 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Victor Aguero), 31:00.
Second half: 2, Argyle, Victor Aguero (Raul Arellano), 36:40. 3, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 31:41.
Goalies-saves: Marvin Dobert (B-W) 12, Jared Montello (Arg) 7.
Corner kicks: Argyle 5, Bolton-Warrensburg 3.
Records: Argyle (3-1, 4-2).
Notes: Argyle’s Tyler Humiston got the Scots on the board 9 minutes into the first half on a nice feed from Victor Aguero. The Scots came out strong in the second half with goals from Victor Aguero 4 minutes in and Tyler Humiston 4 minutes later, giving Argyle a 3-0 lead. B/W’s keeper, Marvin Dobert, had 12 saves but Argyle’s defense would not allow B/W to score, and the Scots’ keeper, Jared Montello, recorded the shut out.
