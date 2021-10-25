ROUNDUP: Cards roll into Class D semifinals

Fort Ann's offense got to work right away in a 9-0 win over Loudonville Christian in the Class D quarterfinals of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament. The Cards move on to Thursday's semifinals in Gloversville.

Notes: The Cards started out on fire, scoring 16 seconds into the game, and again 47 seconds in. Olivia Winchell finished with two goals and three assists, Paige Trzaskos had two goals and one assist and Angel Aratare recorded two goals and two assists. Riley Echeandia scored two goals and Brooke Wright added a goal as well. Baylee Wright and the defense recorded their eighth shutout of the season.