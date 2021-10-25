ROUNDUP: Cards roll into Class D semifinals

Fort Ann's offense got to work right away in a 9-0 win over Loudonville Christian in the Class D quarterfinals of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament. The Cards move on to Thursday's semifinals in Gloversville.
FORT ANN 9, LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 0
(at Hudson Falls)
Class D Quarterfinal
Loud. Christian 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 5 4 — 9
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Olivia Winchell), 39:44. 2, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Paige Trzaskos), 39:13. 3, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Angel Aratare), 23:00. 4, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Olivia Winchell), 19:25. 5, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Olivia Winchell), 18:38.
Second half: 6, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Angel Aratare), 36:32. 7, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia, 33:05. 8, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright, 20:27. 9, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Natalie Cody), 15:51.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 3, Addi Endres (LC) 5.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 7, Loudonville Christian 2.
Records: Fort Ann (12-3-2), Loudonville Christian (4-7).
Notes: The Cards started out on fire, scoring 16 seconds into the game, and again 47 seconds in. Olivia Winchell finished with two goals and three assists, Paige Trzaskos had two goals and one assist and Angel Aratare recorded two goals and two assists. Riley Echeandia scored two goals and Brooke Wright added a goal as well. Baylee Wright and the defense recorded their eighth shutout of the season.
Up next: Top-seeded Fort Ann will play Doane Stuart or Germantown on Thursday in the semifinals at Gloversville (6:30 p.m.).
ST. JOHNSVILLE 4, SALEM 1
(at Gloversville High School)
Class D Quarterfinal
Salem 0 1 — 1
St. Johnsville 3 1 — 4
First half: 1, St. Johnsville, Nataley Caponera (Carolyn Littrell), 3240. 2, St. Johnsville, Sydney Schell (Jordan DeNinno), 2952. 3, St. Johnsville, Nataley Caponera (Jordan DeNinno), 957.
Second half: 4, Salem, Amber Terry, 1752. 5, St. Johnsville, Jordan DeNinno.
Goalies-saves: Isabella Garrison (Sal) 8, Jade Bonneau (OESJ) 2.
Corner kicks: Salem 1, St. Johnsville 4.