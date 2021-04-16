ROUNDUP: Cards, Railroaders battle to scoreless tie

Whitehall and Fort Ann played to a scoreless tie on Friday at Golden Goal. Dory Gosselin of Whitehall and Faith Lehoisky of Fort Ann get credit for the double shutout.

Notes: In a well-played Adirondack League match, Whitehall and Ft. Ann played to a scoreless tie with Fort Ann controlling the play for first 20 minutes before the Railroaders came to life, taking control of the rest of the half. The Railroaders continue to show their defensive prowess by not allowing a goal in over approximately 350 minutes.