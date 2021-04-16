 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Cards, Railroaders battle to scoreless tie
ROUNDUP: Cards, Railroaders battle to scoreless tie

From the Prep Roundup: Friday's high school sports stories series
Whitehall and Fort Ann played to a scoreless tie on Friday at Golden Goal. Dory Gosselin of Whitehall and Faith Lehoisky of Fort Ann get credit for the double shutout.

WHITEHALL 0, FORT ANN 0, OT

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Ft. Ann 0 0 0 0 — 0

Whitehall 0 0 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First overtime: None.

Second overtime: None

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 7, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 14.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 4, Fort Ann 4.

Records: Whitehall (3-1-1, 4-2-1), Ft. Ann (2-2-1, 2-2-3).

Notes: In a well-played Adirondack League match, Whitehall and Ft. Ann played to a scoreless tie with Fort Ann controlling the play for first 20 minutes before the Railroaders came to life, taking control of the rest of the half. The Railroaders continue to show their defensive prowess by not allowing a goal in over approximately 350 minutes.

TAMARAC 2, HOOSIC VALLEY 1

(at Brunswick Soccer Complex)

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac 1 1 — 2

Hoosic Valley 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Tamarac, Abby Buckely (Bre Evertsen, Sophie Champagne), 38:00.

Second half: 2, Tamarac, Vanessa Baldwin (Abby Buckley), 63:00.

Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (Tam) 2, Riley Caiaazza (HV) 1.

Corner kicks: Tamarac 2, Hoosic Valley 0.

Records: Tamarac (4-0, 4-0).

