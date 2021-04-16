ROUNDUP: Cards, Railroaders battle to scoreless tie

Whitehall and Fort Ann played to a scoreless tie on Friday at Golden Goal. Dory Gosselin of Whitehall and Faith Lehoisky of Fort Ann get credit for the double shutout.
WHITEHALL 0, FORT ANN 0, OT
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Ft. Ann 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whitehall 0 0 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First overtime: None.
Second overtime: None
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 7, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 14.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 4, Fort Ann 4.
Records: Whitehall (3-1-1, 4-2-1), Ft. Ann (2-2-1, 2-2-3).
Notes: In a well-played Adirondack League match, Whitehall and Ft. Ann played to a scoreless tie with Fort Ann controlling the play for first 20 minutes before the Railroaders came to life, taking control of the rest of the half. The Railroaders continue to show their defensive prowess by not allowing a goal in over approximately 350 minutes.
TAMARAC 2, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
(at Brunswick Soccer Complex)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 1 1 — 2
Hoosic Valley 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Tamarac, Abby Buckely (Bre Evertsen, Sophie Champagne), 38:00.
Second half: 2, Tamarac, Vanessa Baldwin (Abby Buckley), 63:00.
Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (Tam) 2, Riley Caiaazza (HV) 1.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 2, Hoosic Valley 0.
Records: Tamarac (4-0, 4-0).
In this Series
Prep Roundup: Friday's high school sports stories
-
Eagles end Warriors' long boys soccer win streak
-
ROUNDUP: First-half goals lift Hartford past Corinth
-
ROUNDUP: Corinth tops Granville in see-saw match
- 6 updates