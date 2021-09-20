ROUNDUP: Cards hold off Hartford; Kader's goal lifts H-L

FORT ANN 3, HARTFORD 2
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;1;2 — 3
Hartford;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Fort Ann, own goal, 4:21.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Ryan Blondin, 37:08. 3, Fort Ann, Tyler Winchell, 31:33. 4, Hartford, Logan Reynolds (Drake Stewart), 4:11. 5, Hartford, Cody Baker, 3:51.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 5, Dylan Brown (FA) 5.
Corner kicks: Hartford 1, Fort Ann 6.
Records: Hartford (1-3, 1-3), Fort Ann (4-0).
Notes: Fort Ann scored an own goal near the end of the first half and got two more in quick succession to start the second half. Ryan Blondin hit a laser from 30 yards out over the hands of the Hartford keeper just 3 minutes in. Tyler Winchell added another 6 minutes later. With 4 minutes left in the regulation, Drake Stewart sent a long ball out over the Fort Ann defense, tracked down and placed into the net by the speed of Logan Reynolds. Cody Baker scored 20 seconds later from outside the box, curling a left-footed shot around the keeper that ricocheted off the outside post and into the net.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 1,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warr.;0;0;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;0;1;0;0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader (Connor Moulton), 15:45.
Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (B-W) 20, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 19.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warr. 4, Hadley-Luzerne 2.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (4-0, 4-0).
Notes: Both goalkeepers refused to let anything through in a tight game until Evan Kader put one in with 15 minutes left off a breakaway assist from Connor Moulton.
ARGYLE 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;0 — 0
Argyle;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Argyle, Caden Cuthbert (Cayden McWhorter), 2:26.
Second half: 2, Argyle, Conner Buck (Derek Liddle), 26:42.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (Arg) 2, Caden Powers (Gra) 6.
Corner kicks: Argyle 4, Granville 1.
Records: Argyle (1-0).
Notes: With 2 minutes left in the first half, Argyle's Caden Cuthbert broke the scoreless tie. Granville put the pressure on Argyle's defense to start the second half, but Connor Buck netted the Scots' second goal and Argyle's defense kept a clean sheet.
LAKE GEORGE 5, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;3;2 — 5
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Jack Welch (Kyle Dolan), 37:31. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 25:56. 3, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Sam Knauf), 19:26.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Jack Sullivan, 26:51. 5, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Nick Wagemann), 23:33.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 2, Owen Baker (Cor) 15.
Corner kicks: Lake George 7, Corinth 2.
Records: Corinth (0-5-0, 0-7-0), Lake George (4-0-0, 6-1-0).
Notes: Sam Knauf recorded two goals and an assist, while Poe Tutu collected a goal and an assist to lead the Lake George Warriors to a 5-0 victory over the Corinth Tomahawks.