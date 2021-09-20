ROUNDUP: Cards hold off Hartford; Kader's goal lifts H-L

FORT ANN 3, HARTFORD 2

Notes: Fort Ann scored an own goal near the end of the first half and got two more in quick succession to start the second half. Ryan Blondin hit a laser from 30 yards out over the hands of the Hartford keeper just 3 minutes in. Tyler Winchell added another 6 minutes later. With 4 minutes left in the regulation, Drake Stewart sent a long ball out over the Fort Ann defense, tracked down and placed into the net by the speed of Logan Reynolds. Cody Baker scored 20 seconds later from outside the box, curling a left-footed shot around the keeper that ricocheted off the outside post and into the net.