ROUNDUP: Cardinals top Corinth 1-0 on Winchell's goal

FORT ANN 1, CORINTH 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell, 6:00
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 2; Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 2.
Corner Kicks: Fort Ann 4, Corinth 0.
Records: Fort Ann (11-3-2).
Notes: Olivia Winchell scored 6 minutes into the game on a spectacular shot from 25 yards out over the outstretched arms of Corinth goalkeeper Lorelei Peterson for the eventual game winner. This was non-league game between the two league semifinal losers.
SALEM 1, WHITEHALL 1, 2OT
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;0;1 — 1
Salem;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry), 11:23.
Second half: 2, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Kamyrn Baldwin), 26:00.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 10, Katy Sweenor (Sal) 20.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Salem 2.
MECHANICVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville;2;0 — 2
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Mecahnicville, Maddie Hopeck. 2, Mechanicville, Isabella Raucci (Maddie Hopeck).
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Olivia Horan (Mech) 5, Kylie Allen (Gre) 4.
Corner kicks: Mechanicville 4, Greenwich 2.