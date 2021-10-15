 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Cardinals top Corinth 1-0 on Winchell's goal

FORT ANN 1, CORINTH 0

(at Fort Ann)

League: Non-league

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell, 6:00

Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 2; Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 2.

Corner Kicks: Fort Ann 4, Corinth 0.

Records: Fort Ann (11-3-2).

Notes: Olivia Winchell scored 6 minutes into the game on a spectacular shot from 25 yards out over the outstretched arms of Corinth goalkeeper Lorelei Peterson for the eventual game winner. This was non-league game between the two league semifinal losers.

SALEM 1, WHITEHALL 1, 2OT

(at Salem)

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;0;1 — 1

Salem;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry), 11:23.

Second half: 2, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Kamyrn Baldwin), 26:00.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 10, Katy Sweenor (Sal) 20.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Salem 2.

MECHANICVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville;2;0 — 2

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Mecahnicville, Maddie Hopeck. 2, Mechanicville, Isabella Raucci (Maddie Hopeck).

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Olivia Horan (Mech) 5, Kylie Allen (Gre) 4.

Corner kicks: Mechanicville 4, Greenwich 2.

