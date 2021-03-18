 Skip to main content
Roundup: Cardinals, Corinth play to a draw
agate

Roundup: Cardinals, Corinth play to a draw

FORT ANN 1, CORINTH 1, OT

(at Golden Goal)

League: Non-league

Corinth;0;0;1;0 — 1

Fort Ann;0;0;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: 1, Corinth, Morgan Thompson (Hannah Delisle), 5:45.

Second Overtime: 2, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 5:17.

Goalies-saves: Becky Ostrander (FA) 4, Mary Vanderheyden (Cor) 2, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 2.

Corner kicks: Corinth 2, Fort Ann 9.

Records: Fort Ann (0-0-1), Corinth (0-0-1).

Notes: The teams fought to a draw on a cold, windy day at Golden Goal. Corinth’s goal in the first overtime was a pass from Hannah Delisle to Morgan Thompson for a nice give-and-go goal. Fort Ann’s goal came on the ninth corner of the day as Angel Aratare bent the ball over an the outstretched keeper and into the side netting. Becky Ostrander played great in the net for the Cardinals.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 7, GRANVILLE 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Non-league

Bolton-Warr.;3;4 — 7

Granville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Gabs Mowery), 5:00. 2, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Gabs Mowery), 30:00. 3, Bolton-Warr., Katelyn VanAuken (Gabs Mowery), 35:00.

Second half: 4, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Kara Bacon), 45:00. 5, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Ella Moskov), 50:00. 6, Bolton-Warr., Skyler Scott (Kara Bacon), 56:00. 7, Bolton-Warr., Maria Baker (Kailey Bacon), 65:00.

Goalies-saves: Kierra Rice (Gran) 15, Jordan Barker (BW) 1.

Records: Granville (0-0, 0-1), Bolton Warrensburg (0-0, 2-0).

