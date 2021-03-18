Roundup: Cardinals, Corinth play to a draw

FORT ANN 1, CORINTH 1, OT

Notes: The teams fought to a draw on a cold, windy day at Golden Goal. Corinth’s goal in the first overtime was a pass from Hannah Delisle to Morgan Thompson for a nice give-and-go goal. Fort Ann’s goal came on the ninth corner of the day as Angel Aratare bent the ball over an the outstretched keeper and into the side netting. Becky Ostrander played great in the net for the Cardinals.