ROUNDUP: Canavan backstops QHS girls victory

Bayley Duffy scored twice and Shea Canavan made six saves for the shutout as Queensbury defeated Gloversville 6-0 in a Foothills Council girls soccer game on Saturday.

Ava Roca, Allison Dittrich, Ava Stewart and Meredith Montgomery also scored as the Spartans outshot Gloversville 28-7. Queensbury improved to 4-1 in the league, 6-2 overall.

It was the team's fifth shutout of the season.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, CORINTH 0: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored the game's only goal in the first half as Hadley-Luzerne won the Eagle Invitational under the lights on Friday night.

Madison Lent stopped 16 shots for her fifth shutout of the season. Hadley-Luzerne improved to 6-1-2 with the victory. Corinth is 3-2-2.

WILLSBORO 2, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0: Lexi Nolette and Emma Becker recorded the goals as Willsboro shut out Johnsburg-Minerva.

J-M goalkeeper Lucia Williams made 11 saves in a strong effort.

STILLWATER 1, FONDA 0 (OT): Isabella Estill scored the game-winner 3:34 into overtime as the Warriors posted a non-league win over Fonda. Charisma Salecker made seven saves for Stillwater to get the shutout.

AUSABLE VALLEY 1, MECHANICVILLE 0: Addie Stanley scored the game's only goal as AuSable Valley beat the Red Raiders in a non-league game.

BOYS SOCCER

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 5, LAKE GEORGE 1: Dante Corriveau scored a hat trick as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Lake George in an Adirondack League boys soccer game on Saturday.

Louis Lang scored twice for Bolton-Warrensburg, which remains unbeaten in league play at 6-0. AJ Moore had three assists. For Corriveau, it was his second hat trick of the year.

Brad Erceg made 15 saves in goal for Lake George, which was outshot 23-10.

GALWAY 1, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 0: Casey Clarke scored off a pass from Sam Neahr with five minutes left as the Golden Eagles won a non-league game.

GLOVERSVILLE 3, JOHNSTOWN 2: Jordan Collar, Fernando Perez and Angel Perez scored goals as Gloversville posted a Foothills South Division win on Friday.