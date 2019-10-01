SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2,
CAMBRIDGE 2, OT
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic;0;2;0;0 — 2
Cambridge;1;1;0;0 — 2
First half: 1, Cambridge, Jordan Brown.
Second half: 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 4, Cambridge, Charlie Dill.
Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 10, Parker Robertson (Cam) 4.
Records: Spa Catholic (3-5-2).
