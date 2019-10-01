{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2,
CAMBRIDGE 2, OT

(at Cambridge)

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic;0;2;0;0 — 2

Cambridge;1;1;0;0 — 2

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

First half: 1, Cambridge, Jordan Brown.

Second half: 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 4, Cambridge, Charlie Dill.

Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 10, Parker Robertson (Cam) 4.

Records: Spa Catholic (3-5-2).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments