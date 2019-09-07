{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE 3, GLENS FALLS 2

(at Glens Falls)

League: Non-league

Cambridge;1;2 — 3

Glens Falls;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Neil Hogan), 17:00. 2, Cambridge, Charlie Dill (Carson Geroux), 22:00.

Second half: 3, Cambridge, Aiden Gifford, 5:00. 4, Cambridge, Ori Baker-Porazinski, 37:00. 5, Glens Falls, Ethan Schrammel, 38:00.

Goalies-saves: Ben Difiore (GF) 4, Parker Robertson (Cam) 6.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, Cambridge 4.

Records: Glens Falls (0-3-1).

Notes: At halftime, each team had netted one goal each — Jack Motsiff opened the scoring for Glens Falls at 16:36 on a long pass from Neil Hogan. Charlie Dill answered five minutes later for Cambridge off a feed by Carson Geroux. During the second half, Cambridge went ahead by two goals from Aiden Gifford (5th minute) and Ori Baker-Porazinski (37th minute). Ethan Schrammel scored the second Glens Falls goal in the final two minutes with a long free kick that skipped off the hands of the Cambridge goalkeeper and into the net.

