CAMBRIDGE 3, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Cambridge;1;2 — 3
Glens Falls;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Neil Hogan), 17:00. 2, Cambridge, Charlie Dill (Carson Geroux), 22:00.
Second half: 3, Cambridge, Aiden Gifford, 5:00. 4, Cambridge, Ori Baker-Porazinski, 37:00. 5, Glens Falls, Ethan Schrammel, 38:00.
Goalies-saves: Ben Difiore (GF) 4, Parker Robertson (Cam) 6.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, Cambridge 4.
Records: Glens Falls (0-3-1).
Notes: At halftime, each team had netted one goal each — Jack Motsiff opened the scoring for Glens Falls at 16:36 on a long pass from Neil Hogan. Charlie Dill answered five minutes later for Cambridge off a feed by Carson Geroux. During the second half, Cambridge went ahead by two goals from Aiden Gifford (5th minute) and Ori Baker-Porazinski (37th minute). Ethan Schrammel scored the second Glens Falls goal in the final two minutes with a long free kick that skipped off the hands of the Cambridge goalkeeper and into the net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.