ROUNDUP: Cambridge claims tourney title; H-L, Spartans post tourney wins

Mia Alpy scored the only goal of the game as Cambridge defeated Corinth 1-0 to win the championship game of the Cambridge Girls Soccer Tournament on Sunday.

Alpy chipped in a crossing pass from Sam Crandall early in the second half. Goalie Lexie Pederson played a strong game in goal, making five saves, including a game-saving stop in the final three minutes.

Cambridge is 3-0 and has allowed one goal in three games.

In the consolation game, Hadley-Luzerne blanked Granville, 7-0. Carolina Lott-Diamond scored four times and added an assist for the Eagles (2-2).

Leena Haskell, Hannah Fortner and Madison Lent also scored for Hadley-Luzerne. It was the first goal of the season for each of them. Hannah Johnson contributed two assists.

Sarah Abbott (11 saves) and Kittery Van Guilder (1 save) shared the shutout. Kierra Rice made 12 saves in goal for Granville.

QUEENSBURY 1, ISLIP 0: Shea Canavan made 13 saves in a shutout effort as the Spartans won their second game in the Hall of Fame tournament.

Islip outshot Queensbury 18-9, but Mia Keshmiri notched the only goal of the game. She scored 19 minutes into the first half without an assist.

NARDIN 3, MECHANICVILLE 1: Nina Condino scored twice in a non-league victory over the Red Raiders.

Maddy Hopeck scored the lone goal for Mechanicville (1-2). Liv Horan made 10 saves.