ROUNDUP: Bulldogs stay unbeaten in Foothills; Tigers, Horses also win

SOUTH HIGH 3, SCOTIA 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
South High;1;2 — 3
Scotia;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack (Ryan Ing), 21:11.
Second half: 2, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 8:11. 3, South High, Ryan Ing, 35:46.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 8, Zach Place (Sco) 3.
Corner kicks: South High 1, Scotia 4.
Records: Scotia (3-1, 3-1), South High (3-0, 3-1).
HUDSON FALLS 5, AMSTERDAM 1
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;2;3 — 5
Amsterdam;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, John Gomez (Tyler Cook), 13:00. 2, Amsterdam, Nate Covey (Brodie McNeil), 27:00. 3, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Sean Smith), 30:00.
Second half: 4, Hudson Falls, Jack Hogan (Brayden Becker), 47:00. 5, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Jack Hogan), 67:00. 6, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook, 71:00.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 10, Lucca Quatrini (A) 12.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 3, Amsterdam 6.
Records: Amsterdam (0-3-0, 0-4-0), Hudson Falls (2-1-0, 2-2-0).
Notes: Tyler Cook led scorers with two goals and an assist. Brayden Becker and Jack Hogan each scored and assisted on each other's goal. John Gomez tallied the first HF goal and Sean Smith assisted on Cook's first goal. GKs Joe Lapan and Lucca Quatrini played well in goal. James Prakelt played well on defense for the Tigers.
SCHUYLERVILLE 13, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;5;8 — 13
Johnstown;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Chris Jones (Liam Armstrong), 36:04. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Chris Jones), 27:53. 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 25:00. 4, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Balasai Witt), 22:44. 5, Johnstown, Alex DeMagistris, 20:30. 6, Schuylerville, Sam Badali, 13:32.
Second half: 7, Schuylerville, Reid Rockhill (Chris Jones), 37:12. 8, Schuylerville, Balasai Witt (Lucas Cottrell), 32:30. 9, Schuylerville, Cam Wian (Liam Armstrong), 28:10. 10, Schuylerville, Lucas Cotrell, 24:20. 11, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler, 16:22. 12, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler, 12:00. 13, Schuylerville, Ted Schwerd, 8:30. 14, Schuylerville, Matt Stampfli (Cam Wian), 5:10.
Goalies-saves: Griffen Brophy (Schy) 1, Anthony Kelly (Schy) 2, Justin VanNostrand (Jnt) 8.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 6, Johnstown 1.
Records: Johnstown (0-4), Schuylerville (1-3).