ROUNDUP: Bulldogs, Spartans win again

SOUTH HIGH 4, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
South High;3;1 — 4
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 1:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 30:00. 3, South High, Lauren VanDerwarker, 39:00.
Second half: 4, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Rylee Moore), 25:00.
Goalies-saves: Elena Kennedy (SGF) 5, Carolyn Sculco (A) 11.
Corner kicks: South High 6, Amsterdam 1.
Records: Amsterdam (3-8, 5-9), South High (8-3, 8-6).
Notes: Vanessa Jorgensen had a hat trick as South Glens Falls won for the seventh times in eight games.
QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;5 — 7
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Aislynn Dixon), 25. 2, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Bayley Duffy), 27.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 51. 4, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Ava Stewart), 55. 5, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Julia Keshmiri), 61. 6, Queensbury, Ava Stewart, 66. 7, Queensbury, Ava Stewart (Kayla Zehr), 69.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 3, Jalyn Smith (Q) 10.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Gloversville 1.
Records: Queensbury (10-0-1, 11-1-2).
Notes: Queensbury recorded its sixth straight shutout with a 7-0 win over Gloversville. Bayley Duffy led the way with a hat trick and an assist.
GREENWICH 2, TAMARAC 1
(at Tamarac High School)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;0;1 — 1
Greenwich;0;2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Tamarac, Marlene Cerrone (Mia Girolami), 50:00. 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber, 70:00. 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Elizabeth Marci), 74:00.
Goalies-saves: Ragan Retell (Tam) 10, Jenna Hunt (Tam) 1, Ryan Skiff (Gre) 9.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 2, Greenwich 3.
Records: Tamarac (5-3, 5-4).
CORINTH 7, SPA CATHOLIC 0
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league
Saratoga Catholic;0;0 — 0
Corinth;2;5 — 7
First half: 1, Corinth, Idalia Willett, 39:15. 2, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman, 17:42.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Idalia Willett, 32:10. 4, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Mary Vanderheyden), 26:17. 5, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Maddie Pincheon), 15:00. 6, Corinth, Mary Vanderheyden (Maddie DeLisle), 9:15. 7, Corinth, Maddie Baldes (Caitlin Crossman), 3:13.
Goalies-saves: Lorelai Peterson (Cor) 0, Sara Wenke (SCC) 21.
Corner kicks: Corinth 9, Spa Catholic 0.
Records: Corinth (4-1-3, 8-1-3).
Notes: On Senior Night Idalia Willett had a hat trick, Mary Vanderheyden had a goal and an assist, Maddie DeLisle had an assist and Lorelai Peterson had another shutout. Sara Wenke played a great game in goal with 21 saves for Spa Catholic.
FORT ANN 2, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1
(at Johnsburg)
League: Non-league
Fort Ann;1;1 — 2
Johnsburg-Min.;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Cherokie Steves), 31:45.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Paige Trazaskas (Olivia Winchell), 50:37. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Corbin DeGroat, 72:06.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 14, Baylee Wright (FA) 3.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 4, Johnsburg-Minerva 0.
Records: Johnsburg (7-3, 7-5), Fort Ann (5-2-1, 10-3-1).