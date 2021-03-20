ROUNDUP: Bulldogs, Spartans, Corinth, B-W win via shutout

SOUTH HIGH 2, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
South High;1;1 — 2
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Callie Wright (Vanessa Jorgensen), 26:00.
Second half: 2, South High, Haley Breen (Hannah Breen), 30:00.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 1, Carolyn Sculco (Am) 16.
Corner kicks: South High 10, Amsterdam 1.
Records: Amsterdam (0-1, 0-2), South High (1-0, 1-1).
Notes: This was the first Foothills Council game for both schools as they both opened up with Suburban Council opponents.
QUEENSBURY 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Dome, Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;1 — 3
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Samantha Snyder (Bayley Duffy), 4. 2, Queensbury, Kylie Potter, 20.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Julia Keshmiri), 53.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 2, Meredith Dennie (Glov) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 3, Gloversville 1.
Records: Gloversville (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (2-0, 2-0).
Notes: Bayley Duffy recorded her third assist for the season. Kylie Potter scored her first goal of the season from a corner kick. Samantha Snyder and Brigid Duffy also with their first goals of the season. Emma Lemery has two shutouts in goal to start her varsity career.
CORINTH 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Fort Ann Golden Goal)
League: Non-league
Corinth;2;0 — 2
Granvile;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Morgan Thompson), 24:20. 2, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Sarah Pita), 6:05.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Mary Vanderhyden (Cor) 1, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 2, Kierra Rice (Gra) 8.
Corner kicks: Corinth 3, Granville 1.
Records: Granvile (0-2), Corinth (1-0-1).
Notes: Alyssa Crossman scored her first two varsity goals in the first half, one on an assist from Morgan Thompson and her second off a free kick from Sarah Pita. Corinth had many opportunities to score but Granville's defense led by Aspen Williams played solid, especially in the second half.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 11,
NORTH WARREN 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Non-league
Bolton-Warr.;8;3 — 11
North Warren;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Gabs Mowery). 2, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Kara Bacon). 3, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Katelyn VanAuken). 4, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Ella Moskov). 5, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Kara Bacon). 6, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Kara Bacon). 7, Bolton-Warr., Kailey Bacon (Skyler Scott). 8, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Kara Bacon).
Second half: 9, Bolton-Warr., Skyler Scott (Ella Moskov). 10, Bolton-Warr., Maria Baker (Kara Bacon). 11, Bolton-Warr., Andi Lareau (Karla Sherman).
Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 2.
Records: North Warren (0-0, 0-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (0-0, 3-0).
Notes: This was North Warren's first-ever varsity girls soccer game.
LAKE GEORGE 2, WHITEHALL 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Non-league
Lake George;1;1 — 2
Whitehall;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Micheala Frazier), 21.
Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 42. 3, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger, 75.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 4, Dory Gosselin (White) 12.
Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Whitehall 1.
Records: Whitehall (0-1), Lake George (2-0).
Notes: Whitehall's Zoe Eggleston dribbled 75 yards for her goal early in the second half.
LAKE GEORGE 8, HOOSICK FALLS 1
(at Afrims Sports Park, Friday)
League: Non-league
Lake George;2;6 — 8
Hoosick Falls;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Phoebe Thomson (Grace Houghton), 5. 2, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Lila Frazier), 27. 3, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 35.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 42. 5, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 51. 6, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Samantha Gorey), 53. 7, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 64. 8, Lake George, Lara Ann Stanco (Alexandra Cavalier), 72. 9, Lake George, Lila Frazier, 73.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 8, Emily Yeung (HoF) 17.
Corner kicks: Lake George 6, Hoosick Falls 2.
Records: Hoosick Falls (1-2), Lake George (1-0).
Notes: Senior Katie O'Donnell tied the all-time Lake George single-game scoring record with six goals, equaling Gabby Marchello's 2019 effort. Sophomore Lara Ann Stanco scored her first varsity goal, assisted by Freshman Alexandra Cavalier who earned her first varsity assist.