SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7, GLOVERSVILLE 3
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 0 3 — 3
South Glens Falls 6 1 — 7
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Maddy Walter, 35:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Vanessa Jorgensen, 34:00. 3, South Glens Falls, Vanessa Jorgensen (Jaime DeSimone), 29:00. 4, South Glens Falls, Holly Page, 12:00. 5, South Glens Falls, Vivian Picerno, 7:00. 6, South Glens Falls, Natalie Barden (Marlee James), 3:00.
Second half: 7, South Glens Falls, Haley Breen (Zoe Lanfear, Natalie Barden), 36:00. 8, Gloversville, Sydney Loux, 24:00. 9, Gloversville, Taylor Mee, 23:00. 10, Gloversville, Michaela Ponticello, 3:00.
Goalies-saves: Meredith Dennie (Glov) 5, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 3.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 1, South Glens Falls 3.
Records: South Glens Falls (4-3, 4-5), Gloversville (4-2-1, 6-3-1).
FORT ANN 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley Luzerne 0 1 — 1
Fort Ann 0 2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Tori Granger, 30:00. 2, Fort Ann, Natalie Cody, 28:00. 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 18:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 0, Brooke Wright (FA) 2.
Corner kicks: Hadley Luzerne 2, Fort Ann 5.
Records: Fort Ann (5-1, 8-1).
Notes: The Cardinals outshot the Eagles 24-3 on a wet afternoon in Fort Ann. Goalkeeper Shannon Price had some great saves for H-L as well as stopping a Paige PK late in the second half. Fort Ann held strong and earned their eighth win of the season. Natalie Cody scored her first career goal on a screamer to the lower left corner, and Sarah Paige added the game-winner 10 minutes later.
SALEM 5, CORINTH 4
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 2 2 — 4
Salem 2 3 — 5
First half: 1, Corinth, Madison Pincheon (Teighan Sullivan), 36.12. 2, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski (Amber Terry), 34.51. 3, Corinth, Destinee Wagner, 16.48. 4, Salem, Matty Barrett, 13.41.
Second half: 5, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski (Matty Barrett), 37.41. 6, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski, 29.54. 7, Salem, Amber Terry, 25.54. 8, Corinth, Teaghan Kilinski, 16.42. 9, Corinth, Molly Shayne (Allison White), 7.32.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Sal) 8.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, WHITEHALL 1
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warr. 3 1 — 4
You have free articles remaining.
Whitehall 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Kara Bacon (Leah Monroe), 24:31. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Kara Bacon (Gabby Mowrey), 23:16. 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Leah Monroe), 34:32.
Second half: 4, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 40:53. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Kara Bacon (Hope Boland), 57:14.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 11, Jordan Barker (B-W) 4.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 0, Bolton-Warrensburg 3.
Records: Whitehall (1-5, 3-5-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (6-1, 8-1).
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 6, BERLIN 6, OT
(at Saratoga Central Catholic)
League: Wasaren League
Berlin 3 3 0 0 — 6
Saratoga Catholic 4 2 0 0 — 6
First half: 1, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher. 2, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher. 3, Berlin, Rachel Bortnick. 4, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher. 5, Saratoga Catholic, Emileigh Murry. 6, Berlin, Rachel Bortnick. 7, Berlin, Rachel Bortnick.
Second half: 8, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher. 9, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher. 10, Berlin, Rachel Bortnick. 11, Berlin, Rachel Bortnick. 12, Berlin, Rachel Bortnick.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SCC) 23, Sophie Ericson (Ber) 12.
STILLWATER 6, TAMARAC 1
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 4 2 — 6
First half: 1, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Keelyn Peacock), 4:15. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 14:02. 3, Tamarac, Vanessa Baldwin, 19:40. 4, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett), 25:33. 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 39.47.
Second half: 6, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett), 59:50. 7, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 70:48.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 8, Jenna Hunt (Tam) 7.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1, INDIAN/LONG LAKE 1, OT
(at Indian Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva 1 0 0 0 — 1
IL-LL 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Johnsburg Minerva, Jennie Allen (Hannah McNally), 33:41.
Second half: 2, Indian Lake Long Lake, Alexis Jackson, 38:59.
Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 15, Charlize Bernard (J-M).
Corner kicks: IL-LL 1, Johnsburg-Minerva 8.
Notes: With just one minute and one second left in regulation, Alexis Jackson scored for Indian Lake-Long Lake for the tie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.