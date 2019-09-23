SOUTH HIGH 6, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
South High 3 3 — 6
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Ben Stimpson), 39:10. 2, South High, Ben Stimpson, 35:12. 3, South High, Cameron Wilcox, 11:52.
Second half: 4, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 36:35. 5, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 26:02. 6, South High, Christian Paris (Ryan Ing), 1:00.
Goalies-saves: Xander Holden (SGF) 4, Ben DiFiore (GF) 13, David Cohen (SGF) 2.
Corner kicks: South High 3, Glens Falls 3.
Records: South High (6-0, 7-0-1).
SCHUYLERVILLE 1, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 1 0 — 1
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Zach Saddlemire (Liam Armstrong), 25:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 0, Joe Lapan (HuF) 10.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 8, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Hudson Falls (2-4-1, 3-6-1), Schuylerville (4-3, 5-3).
Notes: Schuylerville’ Zach Saddlemire scored the first-half game-winner at the 25-minute mark on an assist from Liam Armstrong on a counter-attack situation.
HARTFORD 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford 3 0 — 3
Granville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hartford, Cody Baker. 2, Hartford, Nick Mattison. 3, Hartford, Hunter McCane.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 7, Caden Powers (Gra) 10.
Corner kicks: Hartford 6, Granville 3.
Records: Granville (0-5-0), Hartford (1-3-1).
Notes: Hartford opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes when Cody Baker scored on a well-struck ball. The Tanagers struck again 12 minutes later when Nick Mattison lofted a shot just over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Caden Powers. Hartford looked to keep the pressure on before the half when Hunter McCane buried a loose rebound with 24 seconds before half. Granville came out aggressive in the second half but was turned away by Gavon Darfler, who finished with seven saves.
LAKE GEORGE 11, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 — 0
Lake George 2 9 — 11
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 39:45. 2, Lake George, Justin Blanco (Paul Lindsay), 30:11.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Brandon Willard), 34:43. 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Ethan Knauf), 33:38. 5, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Knauf, Pat Huber), 33:12. 6, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Knauf, Paul Lindsay), 28:19. 7, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Paul Lindsay), 25:23. 8, Lake George, Freddy Weidner, 21:09. 9, Lake George, Freddy Weidner, 12:54. 10, Lake George, Jordan Edwards, 6:43. 11, Lake George, Yogi Johnson (Jack Varney), 6:13.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (HL) 11, Yogi Johnson (LG) 8, Pat Huber (LG) 1.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 1, Lake George 13.
Records: Lake George (5-0, 7-0), H-L (2-1-2).
Notes: The Warriors struck 15 seconds into the game as Owen Sutton sent Ethan Knauf in on the left side and Knauf slotted into the far right corner for the early lead. It was 2-0 at halftime, but Lake George scored three quick goals to start the second half. Knauf lead the way with 3 goals and 3 helpers. First-time varsity goal scorers were Freedy Weidner (2), Jordan Edwards and Yogi Johnson. Caleb Granger had a strong game for the Eagles.
FORT ANN 1, ARGYLE 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes, 13:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (Arg) 11, Adam Winchell (FA) 4.
Corner kicks: Argyle 3, Fort Ann 6.
Records: Fort Ann (6-0, 6-2), Argyle (3-2, 4-3).
