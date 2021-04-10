ROUNDUP: Bulldogs hold off Schuylerville; QHS nips Glens Falls

SOUTH HIGH 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;2 — 2
South High;3;0 — 3
First half: 1, South High, Maddison Walter, 8:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Hannah Breen), 10:00. 3, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 20:00.
Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Anna Armstrong, 7:00. 5, Schuylerville, Morgan Zenio, 14:00.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 1, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 2, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 4.
Corner kicks: South High 3, Schuylerville 4.
Records: South High (6-0, 6-2), Schuylerville (3-4, 3-5).
QUEENSBURY 2, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;2 — 2
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Cummings, 65. 2, Queensbury, Own Goal, 72.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 1, Robin Gorton (GF) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 11, Glens Falls 2.
Records: Glens Falls (1-4, 1-4), Queensbury (4-0, 4-1).
Notes: Queensbury won by scoring two goals late in a hard fought game by both sides.