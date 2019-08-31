{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HIGH 2,

AVERILL PARK 0

(at Burnt Hills)

League: Non-league

South High 1 1 — 2

Averill Park 0 00

First half: 1, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 26:35.

Second half: 2, South High, Andrew King (Derek Bushman), 6:52.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 3, Erik Jeschke (AP) 6.

Corner kicks: South High 3, Averill Park 2.

Records: Averill Park (0-2), South High (1-0-1).

SOUTH COLONIE 6,

HUDSON FALLS 2

(at South Colonie)

League: Non-league

Hudson Falls 0 2 — 2

South Colonie 2 3 — 5

First half: 1, South Colonie, Fabian DeSilva (Johnny Brunner), 16’. 2, South Colonie, Mantas Remancus (Johnny Brunner), 21’.

Second half: 3, South Colonie, Johnny Brunner (Mantas Remancus), 49’. 4, South Colonie, Johnny Brunner (Alex Kiefer), 54’. 5, Hudson Falls, Nik Heasley (Shawness Williams), 65’. 6, South Colonie, Jonis Elezi (Alex Kiefer), 71’. 7, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Carter Lewis), 78’.

Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 16, Brady Hodson (SC) 2.

Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 1, South Colonie 5.

Records: South Colonie (1-0-0), Hudson Falls (0-2-0).

GREENWICH 4, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Greenwich)

League: Non-league

Glens Falls 1 0 — 1

Greenwich 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet, 4:00. 2, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (AJ Rymph), 4:20. 3, Greenwich, Liam Niesz, 32:00.

Second half: 4, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Tom Haberland), 13:00. 5, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (AJ Rymph), 14:00.

Goalies-saves: Benjamin DiFiore (GF) 8, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 5.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 5, Greenwich 6.

Records: Greenwich (0-0, 1-0), Glens Falls (0-0, 0-1).

