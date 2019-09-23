{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
GLENS FALLS 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

South Glens Falls;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Haley Breen (Vanessa Jorgensen), 26:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Maddy Walter, 21:00.

Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Haley Breen (Vivian Picerno), 33:00. 4, South Glens Falls, Callie Wright (Zoe Lanfear, Marlee James), 18:00.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 13, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 1, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 1.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 9, Glens Falls 1.

Records: South Glens Falls (3-3, 3-5), Glens Falls (1-5, 1-5).

SCHROON LAKE 1,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0

(at Schroon Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake;1;0 — 1

Johnsburg-Minerva;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau, 31:25.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Emma Haneman (SL) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7.

Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 1, Johnsburg-Minerva 4.

Records: Schroon Lake (3-3-0).

CAMBRIDGE 3, EMMA WILLARD 2

(at Emma Willard)

League: Non-league

Cambridge;1;2 — 3

Emma Willard;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Abby Maher).

Second half: 2, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Vanessa Evans). 3, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Ruth Nolan).

Records: Cambridge (2-0, 3-2).

