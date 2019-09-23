SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
GLENS FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
South Glens Falls;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Haley Breen (Vanessa Jorgensen), 26:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Maddy Walter, 21:00.
Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Haley Breen (Vivian Picerno), 33:00. 4, South Glens Falls, Callie Wright (Zoe Lanfear, Marlee James), 18:00.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 13, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 1, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 1.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 9, Glens Falls 1.
Records: South Glens Falls (3-3, 3-5), Glens Falls (1-5, 1-5).
SCHROON LAKE 1,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake;1;0 — 1
Johnsburg-Minerva;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau, 31:25.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Emma Haneman (SL) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7.
Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 1, Johnsburg-Minerva 4.
Records: Schroon Lake (3-3-0).
CAMBRIDGE 3, EMMA WILLARD 2
(at Emma Willard)
League: Non-league
Cambridge;1;2 — 3
Emma Willard;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Abby Maher).
Second half: 2, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Vanessa Evans). 3, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Ruth Nolan).
Records: Cambridge (2-0, 3-2).
