ROUNDUP: Bourdeau's goal lifts Corinth to victory

Garrett Bourdeau scored the game's only goal late in the first half as Corinth beat Argyle 1-0 on Friday. It was the Tomahawks' fourth straight boys soccer win.

Sam Tangora set up the goal with a pass deep into the box that found Bourdeau with just under 10 minutes left before halftime. Owen Baker got his third shutout of the season with a 10-save effort, including a game-saving stop late in regulation.

Andrew Fish stopped 11 shots for Argyle, which was outshot 16-12.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, HARTFORD 0: Caeden Wilson scored a pair of goals as the Eagles won a home game under the lights.

Wilson converted Mason Conklin's free kick in the first half, then scored his second goal with 10:52 left in regulation. Matt Harder picked up the win in goal for H-L and made a big stop in the second half just before the second goal was scored.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 2: Corey Cottrell scored the game-winner with 16 minutes left in regulation on a free kick as the Black Horses survived a tight game against Glens Falls.

Chris Jones scored twice for Schuylerville, including the game-tying goal in the second half. Landan Phipps and Tim Motsiff scored goals for the Indians.

The Horses improved to 8-2-1 in Foothills play. Glens Falls is 5-3-1 in the league.

QUEENSBURY 5, HUDSON FALLS 0: Ian Rathbun and Luke Eichin each scored two goals as the Spartans added another win to their record.

Ethan Moger also scored as Queensbury improved to 8-1-2 in Foothills play, 8-1-4 overall. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri was in goal for his ninth shutout victory of the season.

Mason Leerkes saved 10 shots for Hudson Falls.

SCOTIA 5, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1: Kofi Jack scored four goals as the Tartans improved to 11-1-1 in Foothills play. Xavier DeLuca scored the other Scotia goal.

GALWAY 4, NORTH WARREN 0: Casey Clarke and Chris Maher each scored twice as the Eagles won a non-league affair. Ryan Pudney made four saves for the shutout win.

GIRLS SOCCER

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 4, CROWN POINT 0: Palin Hample scored twice as the Orange defeated Crown Point.

Anna Strader and Ravyn Sotomayor also scored. Haylie Puterko made 10 saves in the shutout effort and also assisted on a goal. Rhiannon Sandiford had two assists.

WILLSBORO 5, SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 1: Dakotah Cutting scored Schroon Lake-Newcomb's only goal on an assist from Maddie Anauo in the team's "Kick Cancer" game at Schroon Lake.

Lexi Nolette had a hat trick for Willsboro, which won despite being outshot 21-5.

SETON CATHOLIC 4, TICONDEROGA 3: Madyson Whalen scored that hat trick as Seton Catholic nipped the Sentinels.

Sophia Johndrow, Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl scored for Ticonderoga. Keirra Bechard made 20 saves in goal.