ROUNDUP: Bolton-Warrensburg remains undefeated with win over Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Jace Hubert and Dante Corriveau scored goals Wednesday night as Bolton-Warrensburg topped Lake George 2-0 in an Adirondack League boys soccer matchup.

The Eagles — who remained undefeated at 10-0 in the league, 12-0 overall, with their fourth straight shutout — took control with good ball pressure in the first half.

Forced turnovers led to a 17-0 edge in shots on goal for B-W, with Hubert finally scoring from 20 yards out on an assist from AJ Moore for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Corriveau tallied five minutes into the second half, heading in a corner kick from Hubert to give the Eagles a two-goal lead.

Lake George (6-5, 7-7) worked hard to counter, but the B-W defense of Justin Rushia, Tanner Monroe, Trace McGrath, Sullivan Egan and Tyler Trowbridge was solid all night.

Warriors goalie Brad Erceg finished with an outstanding 28 saves in defeat.

CORINTH 2, NORTH WARREN 1 (OT): Logan West broke through multiple defenders to score the winning goal with 24 seconds left in the first overtime to lift Corinth past North Warren.

Gavin Wickham scored with 30:39 remaining in regulation to pull the Tomahawks into a 1-1 tie. Owen Baker finished with six saves for Corinth (4-5-1, 4-8-1), which outshot North Warren 17-11.

Wyatt Jennings scored on a corner kick in the first half for the Cougars, who got 14 saves from Will Lindsley.

HARTFORD 10, GRANVILLE 0: Nate Fiske and Michael Jones each had a hat trick to lead the Tanagers to the win over Granville.

Ryan Morrow scored a goal and had two assists for Hartford, which also got goals from Cody Baker, Brandon Benson and Drake Stewart. Austin Wells had three saves in the shutout.

Matt Vladyka recorded 20 stops in goal for the Golden Horde, while Josh Ketcham played a strong game.

SCOTIA 16, JOHNSTOWN 2: Scotia’s Kofi Jack continued his torrid scoring pace with six goals as the Tartans romped past Johnstown.

Xavier DeLuca added four goals and four assists for Scotia, which also got two goals each from Saif Abuzahra and Connor Ravena.

Elijah Jones and Trey Naselli scored and Tyler Downing made 19 saves for the Sir Bills.