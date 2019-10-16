BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4,
FORT ANN 1
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg;1;3 — 4
Fort Ann;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe, 8:32.
Second half: 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe, 29:00. 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 23:00. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery, 14:00. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe, 3:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 10, Jordan Barker (B-W) 2.
Corner kicks: Bolton/warrensburg 2, Fort Ann 1.
Records: Fort Ann (7-2-1, 11-3-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (8-2, 12-3).
Notes: Bolton-Warrensburg advances to the Adirondack League championship on Friday vs. Lake George.
You have free articles remaining.
BOQUET VALLEY 5,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1
(at Johnsburg)
League: Non-league
Boquet Valley;2;3 — 5
Johnsburg-Minerva;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, BV, Abby Schwoebel (Annette Stephens), :18. 2, J-M, Sydney Selleck (Kate Wimberly), 6:53. 3, BV, Analise Burdo, 32:11.
Second half: 4, BV, Analise Burdo (Annette Stephens). 5, BV, Sarah Chandler (Abby Schwoebel). 6, BV, Annette Stephens.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 25, Abby Monty (BV) 3.
Corner kicks: Boquet Valley 8, Johnsburg-Minerva 0.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (8-3-1, 9-6-1),
