ROUNDUP: Bolton-Warrensburg, Hartford roll to wins; Lake George shuts out Argyle

Bolton-Warrensburg erupted for eight goals in the second half Wednesday to pull away to an 8-1 Adirondack League boys soccer victory over Granville.
A.J. Moore scored three goals and Dan Cunniffe added two for Bolton-Warrensburg, while Daalten DeMarsh chipped in with a goal and three assists.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 8,
GRANVILLE 1
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;1;0 — 1
Bolton/Warrensburg;0;8 — 8
First half: 1, Granville, Connor Farrell (William Jennings), 8:43.
Second half: 2, B-W, AJ Moore (Louis Lang), 43:54. 3, B-W, Daalten DeMarsh (Dan Cunniffe), 48:30. 4, B-W, Dan Cunniffe (unassisted), 55:21. 5, B-W, Dan Cunniffe (Shane Mowery), 58:34. 6, B-W, Louis Lang (AJ Moore), 62:12. 7, B-W, AJ Moore (Daalten DeMarsh), 66:32. 8, B-W, AJ Moore (Daalten DeMarsh), 70:28. 9, B-W, Ethan Scott (Daalten DeMarsh), 73:56.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (G) 16, Shane Baker (BW) 6.
Corner kicks: Granville 1, B-W 11.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (2-3, 3-4), Granville (1-4).
Notes: Bolton-Warrensburg defeated Granville in its Senior Night game under the lights. Granville scored eight minutes into the match and led 1-0 through the first half. In the second half, B-W opened the floodgates, as A.J. Moore led five scorers with his first hat trick. Dan Cunniffe scored twice and Daalten DeMarsh found the net once and assisted on three others.
HARTFORD 6, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;4;2 — 6
Corinth;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Hartford, Nate Fiske, 35:13. 2, Hartford, Mike Jones, 17:43. 3, Hartford, Logan Reynolds (Mike Jones), 12:56. 4, Hartford, Nate Fiske, 4:24.
Second half: 5, Hartford, Drake Stewart (Logan Reynolds), 32:09. 6, Hartford, James Lavin, 24:59. 7, Corinth, M.J. Sprague, 8:42.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 12, Owen Baker (C) 14.
Corner kicks: Hartford 5, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (0-6-0, 0-8-0), Hartford (2-3-0, 2-3-0).
LAKE GEORGE 2, ARGYLE 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;0;0 — 0
Lake George;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 33:16.
Second half: 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 56:37.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (A) 11, Yogi Johnson (LG) 4.
Corner kicks: Argyle 1, Lake George 6.
Records: Lake George (5-0, 7-1), Argyle (1-1).
CROWN POINT 6,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 3
(at Long Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Crown Point;2;4 — 6
IL-LL;0;3 — 3
First half: 1, Crown Point, Noah Spaulding, 23:15. 2, Crown Point, Evan Carey, 16:55.
Second half: 3, Crown Point, Ryan Russell (Noah Spaulding), 33:41. 4, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Alec Frasier (Jackson Strader), 32:50. 5, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Gabe Stanton (Jackson Strader), 29:31. 6, Crown Point, Alex Stone, 25:59. 7, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jackson Strader, 23:28. 8, Crown Point, Leo Filio (Noah Spaulding), 13:47. 9, Crown Point, Noah Spaulding, 12:37.
Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (0-4, 0-4).
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 5,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0
(at Newcomb)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva;0;0 — 0
Schroon Lake-Newcomb;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Eric Bush (Ben Lamos), 13.02. 2, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelky, 22.12.
Second half: 3, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelky, 5:03. 4, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelky (Eduardo Agoilar), 7:08. 5, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelky, 18:40.