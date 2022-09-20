ROUNDUP: Bolton-Warrensburg, H-L, Lake George, Corinth stay unbeaten

Kara Bacon scored the hat trick as Bolton-Warrensburg shut out Fort Ann 5-0 on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in girls soccer.

Ella Moscov and Madison Goodspeed also scored as the Eagles improved to 4-0 in the Adirondack League, 7-0 overall. Goodspeed, Moscov and Bacon recorded assists.

Hope Sherman made two saves for the shutout, the sixth of the year for Bolton-Warrensburg. Fort Ann fell to 2-1-2 in league play.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 9, NORTH WARREN 0: The Eagles improved to 4-0-1 in the Adirondack League with a shutout of the Cougars in Chestertown.

Madison Lent made two saves to get the shutout, her fourth of the season. Carolina Lott-Diamond scored four times and Kayden Beaver scored three goals. Hannah Johnson had a goal and three assists and Lindsay Fortner also scored.

Ruth Brior stopped 31 shots for North Warren (0-4, 0-6). She has 152 saves so far this season.

LAKE GEORGE 10, GRANVILLE 1: Mykah Collier-Fisher had a hat trick as the Warriors improved to 3-0 in league play (4-2-1 overall).

Lila Frazier recorded two goals for Lake George. Emily Ellsworth, Samantha Gorey, Alex Cavalier, Madeline Johnson, Maria O’Connor and Katie Seguljic also hit the net. For O’Connor, it was her first varsity goal.

Paige Taylor made 17 saves in goal for Granville.

CORINTH 3, SALEM 0: The Tomahawks are still unbeaten in the Adirondack League after a shutout of Salem.

Adrielle Lewis scored two goals and Alyssa Crossman added a third. Caitlin Crossman helped out with two assists. Teagan Kilinski got the shutout for Corinth (2-0-1 league, 2-1-2 overall).

SCHUYLERVILLE 5, GLENS FALLS 0: Keira Rogan scored twice as the Black Horses won under the light, keeping them unbeaten at 7-0.

Victoria Piteri, Alayna Wian and Macey Koval also scored. Macey Koval had two assists.

Taylor Barraclough made two saves for the shutout. The Black Horses yet to allow a goal this season.

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0: The Spartans outshot Hudson Falls 35-0 on the way to their third win in four Foothills games.

Allison Dittrich netted a pair of goals. Ava Roca, Ava Stewart, Bayley Duffy, Emily Tenner and Ava Roach also scored. Ava Stewart recorded three assists.

Katie Mitchell made 18 saves for Hudson Falls.

SETON CATHOLIC 3, TICONDEROGA 2: Madyson Whalen scored a pair of goals as Seton beat the Sentinels.

Jaelyn Whitford and Addy Moore got Ti’s goals. Keirra Bechard made nine saves in goal.

DOANE STUART 4, SPA CATHOLIC 2: Ella Blanchard and Sydney Carracci scored the Saratoga Catholic goals in a loss to Doane Stuart.

MECHANICVILLE 7, BERLIN 0: Marissa Krosky scored two goals and Maddy Hopeck, Madison Daley, Bella Raucci, Anna Izzo and Evie Dowd scored one each in a shutout victory. The Red Raiders are 2-0 in the Wasaren League, 3-4 overall.