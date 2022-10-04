ROUNDUP: Bolton-Warrensburg clinches No. 2 seed in Adirondack League

BOLTON LANDING — Ella Moskov scored twice in the first half as Bolton-Warrensburg defeated Corinth 2-1 to clinch the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Adirondack League girls soccer playoffs.

Hope Sherman made 11 saves in goal for B-W.

Alyssa Crossman scored the lone goal for the Tomahawks in the second half, on an assist from Isabella Craig. Teagan Kilinski had 13 saves for Corinth.

FORT ANN 4, WHITEHALL 0: Eighth-grader Olivia Winchell assisted on all four goals for the Cardinals as they shutout Whitehall.

Angel Aratare, Paige Trzaskos, Madison Freebern and Savannah Aratare all scored on assists from Winchell as Fort Ann improved to 4-2-2, 7-3-2.

Khloe Paddock made eight saves for the Railroaders.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, HUDSON FALLS 0: Ashlyn Fish scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs past winless Hudson Falls.

Katherine Arehart and Rori Novack also scored for South High (4-7, 4-10), with Fish and Maya Duggan adding assists, and Elena Kennedy had three saves.

Katie Mitchell made 13 stops in goal for the Tigers.

SALEM 3, GRANVILLE 0: Sophia Keays scored two goals and senior Ella Palulis added another as Salem shut out Granville on Senior Night.

Bella Garrison made two saves for the shutout, and Taryn Gillis had an assist. The Generals honored seniors Palulis and Kayla McCauliffe.

Granville goalies Kasa Jurnak and Kierra Rice combined for 15 saves.

CROWN POINT 4, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1: Julia Morris scored the lone goal for J-M on an assist from Corbin DeGroat in Monday's Northern Soccer League loss to Crown Point.

Abigail LaFountain, Rylee Rafferty, Brianna Duprey and Laurel Peters scored for Crown Point.