ROUNDUP: Black Horses hand B-P its first loss; H-L wins under the lights

Schuylerville pulled off a Foothills Council boys soccer upset on Monday, handing Broadalbin-Perth its first loss of the season. Balasai Witt and Sam Tyler scored for the Black Horses, who are 6-2 in league play.
Zack Caldwell and Ryan Lott-Diamond combined for a shutout under the lights at Hadley-Luzerne, where the Eagles beat North Warren 4-0 in boys soccer. Evan Kader scored twice for H-L.
Bolton-Warrensburg was a 5-1 winner over Corinth as B-W improved to 4-3 in the league. Caden Cuthbert scored both goals as Argyle topped Granville, 2-0.
SCHUYLERVILLE 2, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;2;0 — 2
Broadalbin-Perth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Balasai Witt (Liam Armstrong), 11. 2, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler (Liam Armstrong), 39.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 6, Ian Schwartz (B-P) 6.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 0, Broadalbin-Perth 7.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (7-1, 8-1), Schuylerville (6-2, 7-3).
Notes: Schuylerville handed Broadalbin-Perth its first loss of the season with the 2-0 win. Liam Armstrong assisted both goals in the first half and Griffin Brophy registered six saves for the shutout.
SCOTIA 4, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Hitchcock Field)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
Scotia;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Kofi Jack), 30:10.
Second half: 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (penalty kick), 46:35. 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack, 48:39. 4, Scotia, Liam Chase (penalty kick, 55:21.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 1, Ayden Grieve (GF) 7.
Corner kicks: Scotia 0, Glens Falls 3.
Records: Scotia (5-3, 5-4).
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4,
NORTH WARREN 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader, 38:01. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton (Caeden WIlson), 37:25. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Mason Conklin, 30:39.
Second half: 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader, 18:27.
Goalies-saves: Zack Kramer (NW) 1, Giovanni Marron (NW) 6, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 4, Ryan Lott-Diamond (H-L) 2.
Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Hadley-Luzerne 2.
Notes: The Eagles opened the contest quickly with two quick goals from Evan Kader and Connor Moulton, followed by a goal from Mason Conklin. North Warren's second keeper Giovanni Marron did a great job in net making many saves in the second half.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 5,
CORINTH 1
(at Bolton-Warrensburg)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;0;1 — 1
Bolton-Warrensburg;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., AJ Moore, 25:00. 2, Bolton-Warr., Daalten DeMarsh, 31:54.
Second half: 3, Bolton-Warr., Dan Cunniffe (free kick), 51:19. 4, Corinth, Alex Wiseman, 70:30. 5, Bolton-Warr., Dan Cunniffe (Louis Lang), 72:40. 6, Bolton-Warr., Louis Lang, 79:47.
Goalies-saves: Owen Baker (Cor) 12, Shane Baker (B-W) 4.
Corner kicks: Corinth 0, Bolton-Warrensburg 6.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (4-3, 5-4), Corinth (0-7, 1-9).
Notes: AJ Moore put B-W up when he snuck one by the near post. B-W went up 2-0 six minutes later when Daalten DeMarsh found room on the near post. Dan Cunniffe added to Bolton-Warrensburg's total 11 minutes into the second half with a rocket of a free kick to the upper corner.
ARGYLE 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;0;2 — 2
Granville;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Argyle, Caden Cuthbert (Connor Brockway), 70:44. 2, Argyel, Caden Cuthbert, 78:00.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 16, Jared Montello (Arg) 7.
Corner kicks: Argyel 5, Granville 1.
Records: Granville (1-5, 1-5), Argyle (2-3, 2-3).
La SALLE 4, QUEENSBURY 1
(at Lasalle)
League: Non-league
Queensbury;1;0 — 1
La Salle;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, La Salle, Alex rotundi (Owen Brown), 13:12. 2, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly (Vinne Maccharulo), 18:12. 3, La Salle, Owen Brown (John Nicolas), 19:05.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Owen Brown, 62:00. 5, La Salle, Owen Brown (Ryan Breen), 68:09.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 9, Andrew Lee (LSI) 3.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 0, La Salle 8.
Records: La Salle (6-2, 6-2), Queensbury (4-2-1, 4-5-1).
CHAZY 5,
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 1
(at Newcomb)
League: Northern Soccer League
Chazy;2;3 — 5
Schroon Lk.-Newcomb;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Chazy, Peter Labarge (Luke Moser), 23.42. 2, Chazy, Ryan Dudyak (Peter Labarge), 26.49.
Second half: 3, Chazy, Luke Moser (Peter Labarge), 6.23. 4, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelky (Ben Lamos), 14.24. 5, Chazy, Peter Labarge (Luke Moser), 23.21. 6, Chazy, Luke Moser (Peter Labarge), 26.41.
Goalies-saves: Wyatt Carniglia (SLN) 12, Zane Stevens (Chazy) 3.
Corner kicks: Schroon Lake-Newcomb 2, Chazy 7.
WATERFORD 3, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Waterford;0;3 — 3
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Waterford, Josh Catanzarita, 55. 2, Waterford, Jarron Maguire, 65. 3, Waterford, Tristan Carutaso, 70.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 5, Alex Roy (Wat) 5.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 4, Waterford 5.
Records: Greenwich (5-3-0, 5-5-0), Waterford (5-2-0, 6-3-0).
Notes: The second half saw Waterford break through and put 3 goals away to solidify their win.
