ROUNDUP: Black Horses beat Queensbury to stay unbeaten (updated)

Schuylerville's seniors were in seventh grade the last time the Black Horses were on top of the Foothills Council. So it's been a while.

Keira Rogan and Victoria Piteri scored goals on Saturday as the Black Horses beat Queensbury 2-0 to stay unbeaten in league play. The Horses are 6-0 and off to their best start since that 2017 season.

Queensbury had not lost a Foothills Council match since 2018, a period during which the Spartans went 38-0-1 in league games. The Horses had not beaten Queensbury since 2017.

Rogan scored 16 minutes into the game on Macey Koval's pass. Piteri got the second goal early in the second half.

"We have a great senior class," coach Paul Rogan said."They are really leading the team, and the younger players are definitely following them. At halftime they talked about coming out hard in the second half and scoring the first goal. So it’s really good player leadership this year."

The Black Horses are now the only unbeaten team in the Foothills Council.

"We just want to continue getting better and continue playing good soccer," coach Rogan said. "If we can pursue a Foothills championship, that’s great, but ultimately you want to be playing your best soccer in sectionals. That’s our goal."

The Spartans, now 2-1 in Foothills play after wins over Scotia and South Glens Falls, didn't put much pressure on the Schuylerville goal. Queensbury had trouble getting the ball through the Horses' midfield.

"We didn’t have many shots; we just couldn’t control the middle of the field," Queensbury coach Tim Ciampa said. "They were beating us to every single ball.

"We’re a pretty young team, we’ve got a lot to figure out still. It’s early in the season; we’ve had some good results. The effort was good today, it’s just cleaning up some things."

Schuylerville has had mixed success since 2017, when the Horses went 10-3 in Foothills play to tie for the best record in the North Division. They had an awful time during the Fall II campaign and went 8-7-2 last fall. Things are looking up now.

"We're really good as a team," senior Amanda Pflieger said. "We’ve played with each other for so long, we know exactly where to pass to, and together we’re just really strong."

SOUTH HIGH 7, HUDSON FALLS 0: Rachel Jorgensen and Rori Novack each scored two goals as the Bulldogs picked up their second Foothills win of the season.

Maddalena Spada, Ashlyn Fish and Maya Duggan also scored and Fish had two assists. The Bulldogs improved to 2-4 in the league, 2-6 overall.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, PLATTSBURGH 3 (OT): Madison Goodspeed scored the game-winner with 1:36 remaining in the first overtime on a cross by Megan Langworthy in a non-league game.

Kara Bacon scored twice, including the tying goal late in the second half, and Ella Moscov added a goal as the Eagles improved to 6-0 overall. Megan Langworthy recorded three assists.

Ila Hubert played strong defense against Plattsburgh's leading scorer. Hope Sherman recorded 24 saves in goal.

GLENS FALLS 1, WHITEHALL 0 (OT): Parker Welch scored the game's only goal 5:41 into the first overtime as the Indians won a non-league affair at Morse Athletic Complex.

Sarah Wolfstich made five saves for Glens Falls to get the shutout. Khloe Paddock stopped 15 shots for Whitehall.

GREENWICH 5, FORT ANN 0: Sarah Radovich scored a pair of goals as the Witches beat Fort Ann in a non-league game.

Liz Marci, Taylor Poovey and Kate Fowler also scored goals for 3-0-1 Greenwich. Oliveah Reiszel made five saves for the shutout.

Baylee Wright stopped eight shots for the 4-1-2 Cardinals.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 2, MECHANICVILLE 1 (OT): Marcy Hotaling and Jillian Sassanella scored for B-P in a non-leaguer between Wasaren and Foothills teams. Emma Andrews scored for Mechanicville.