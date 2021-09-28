ROUNDUP: Big second half carries Whitehall to victory; Cards, Bulldogs win

Olivia Whiting scored twice in the second half as Whitehall beat Salem 4-2 in Adirondack League girls soccer on Tuesday. The Railroaders improved to 3-3 in league play.
Fort Ann (4-1-1 in the league) beat Granville 4-0. Paige Trzaskos scored twice.
In the Foothills Council, Vanessa Jorgensen recorded a hat trick as South Glens Falls bested Glens Falls 4-0. The Bulldogs have won their last five games.
Foothills leader Queensbury was a 9-0 winner over Hudson Falls. Broadalbin-Perth and Tamarac also posted victories.
WHITEHALL 4, SALEM 2
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 1 1 — 2
Whitehall 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Whitehall, Lexis MacLeod (Jayden Hughes). 2, Salem, Sierra Phillips.
Second half: 3, Whitehall, Olivia Whiting (Jayden Hughes). 4, Whitehall, Olivia Whiting (Jayden Hughes). 5, Salem, Sophia Keays. 6, Whitehall, Morgan Stevens (Madison Gould).
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (Whit) 8, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 12.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 4, Salem 0.
Records: Whitehall (3-3, 3-5), Salem (0-6, 0-6).
Notes: The Railroaders scored less than 30 seconds into the match when Alexis MacLeod hit a great shot into the net from Jayden Hughes. The lead was erased about 10 minutes later by Salem’s Sierra Phillips. Whitehall opened the scoring in the second half when Olivia Whiting found the net off a pass from Jayden Hughes. Minutes later, Hughes found Whiting again for her second goal of the match. Sophia Keays scored for Salem to make it a 3-2 game, but Madison Gould sent a beautiful cross to Morgan Stevens for the final gola.
FORT ANN 4, GRANVILLE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Olivia Winchell), 30:36. 2, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Paige Trzaskos), 5:53.
Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Olivia Winchell), 29:59. 4, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos, 26:52.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 2, Laura Arnhold (Gra) 6.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 4, Granville 1.
Records: Fort Ann (4-1-1, 7-1-1), Granville (0-5, 0-5).
SOUTH HIGH 4, GLENS FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
South High 4 0 — 4
First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 9:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 15:00. 3, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 36:00. 4, South High, Rachel Jorgensen (Jillian Wright, Ashlyn Fish), 39:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 11, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 3.
Corner kicks: South High 4, Glens Falls 1.
Records: South High (6-2, 6-5), Glens Falls (1-7, 1-7).
QUEENSBURY 9, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 6 3 — 9
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Mia Keshmiri (Meredith Montgomery), 3. 2, Queensbury, Aislynn Dixon (Allison Dittrich), 11. 3, Queensbury, Allison Dittrich (Ava Stewart), 12. 4, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri, 17. 5, Queensbury, Ava Stewart (Emily Tenner), 23. 6, Queensbury, Cassiday Ray (Emma Lemery), 31.
Second half: 7, Queensbury, Allyson Eicher (Elizabeth Rowley), 51. 8, Queensbury, Elizabeth Rowley (Allison Dittrich), 53. 9, Queensbury, Emma Lemery (Cassiday Ray), 69.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 1, Maria Conway (Q) 2, Katie Mitchell (HuF) 15.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 4, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-7, 0-9), Queensbury (5-0-1, 6-1-2).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth 3 1 — 4
Amsterdam 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Brooke Bush), 34:04. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Jackie Fisher), 9:22. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza, 5:50.
Second half: 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Brooke Bush, 17:35.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 2, Carolyn Sculco (Am) 10.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 5, Amsterdam 0.
Records: Amsterdam (3-4, 3-4), Broadalbin-Perth (6-0-1, 8-0-2).
TAMARAC 5, CAMBRIDGE 2
(at Tamarac High School)
League: Adirondack League
Tamarac 3 2 — 5
Cambridge 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Shannon Ryan), 6:00. 2, Cambridge, Maizie Steele, 7:00. 3, Cambridge, Maizie Steele (Maya Danaher), 13:00. 4, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Raegan Sorel), 29:00. 5, Tamarac, Taylor Smith (Abby Buckley, Sophie Champagne), 33:00.
Second half: 6, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 48:00. 7, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan (Sophie Champagne), 59:00.
Goalies-saves: Ragan Retell (Tam) 10, Rochelle Daniels (Cam) 22.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 9, Cambridge 1.
EMMA WILLARD 2, STILLWATER 1
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren League
Emma Willard 0 2 — 2
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Stillwater, Elliott Patenaude, 6:45.
Second half: 2, Emma Willard, Guialem Bonsa (Eva Sterthous), 65:48. 3, Emma Willard, Grace Pierson, 74:20.
Goalies-saves: Mia Corraro (Still) 5, Margarette Howland (EW) 4.
Bolton-Warrensburg beat Lake George 3-0 on Tuesday to remain the only undefeated team in Adirondack League girls soccer.
