ROUNDUP: Big second half carries Whitehall to victory; Cards, Bulldogs win

Notes: The Railroaders scored less than 30 seconds into the match when Alexis MacLeod hit a great shot into the net from Jayden Hughes. The lead was erased about 10 minutes later by Salem’s Sierra Phillips. Whitehall opened the scoring in the second half when Olivia Whiting found the net off a pass from Jayden Hughes. Minutes later, Hughes found Whiting again for her second goal of the match. Sophia Keays scored for Salem to make it a 3-2 game, but Madison Gould sent a beautiful cross to Morgan Stevens for the final gola.