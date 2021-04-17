ROUNDUP: Big second half carries unbeaten Fort Ann

FORT ANN 4, SALEM 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;0;4 — 4
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Caleb Blondin (Justin Zeh), 50:00. 2, Fort Ann, Will Anderson (Caleb Blondin), 65:00. 3, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Caleb Blondin), 70:00. 4, Fort Ann, Will Anderson (Caleb Blondin), 72:00.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 1, Sam MacAlonie (Sal) 15.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 13, Salem 0.
Records: Fort Ann (7-0, 7-0), Salem (0-5-1, 0-5-1).
GREENWICH 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic;0;0 — 0
Greenwich;3;2 — 5
First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Josh Poovey), 18:00. 2, Greenwich, Josh Poovey, 21:00. 3, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Miguel Gonzalez), 36:00.
Second half: 4, Greenwich, Connor Smith (Ryan Hawrysz), 45:00. 5, Greenwich, Miguel Gonzalez (Madigan Carner), 52:00.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Condry (SCC) 7, Owen Keech (Gre) 0.
Corner kicks: Saratoga Catholic 1, Greenwich 4.
Records: Greenwich (4-1-1, 4-1-1), Saratoga Catholic (0-5, 0-5).
Notes: Charlie Gartner opened the scoring in the 18th minute from a pass by Josh Poovey. Poovey scored 3 minutes later off a corner kick. In the 36th minute, Gartner scored his second goal off an assist by Miguel Gonzalez. In the second half Conor Smith and Gonzalez added goals.
BETHLEHEM 6, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Morse Athletic Complex, Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Bethlehem;1;5 — 6
Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Keith Winne (PK). 2, Glens Falls, Tim Motsiff (Evan Wiggins).
Second half: 3, Bethlehem, Kevin Mattis (Keith Winne).
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 14, Brayden Karn (Beth) 2.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 2, Bethlehem 6.
Records: Glens Falls (7-0-1), Bethlehem (3-3, 3-5).
GLOVERSVILLE 2, SCOTIA 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;1;0 — 1
Gloversville;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Scotia, Jaiden Alas (Matthew Schraa), 9:00. 2, Gloversville, Thomas Kluska (Douglas Cook), 13:00.
Second half: 3, Gloversville, Drew Callen (penalty kick), 50:00.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 1, Justin Kemmet (Glov 15.
Corner kicks: Scotia 11, Gloversville 1.
Records: Scotia (7-2, 8-2), Gloversville (3-2, 3-3).
Notes: Kluska's goal was scored on a corner from Kazuma Lomanto after a deflected shot by Dane Dillenbeck. Scotia dominated possession and outshot Glovervsille 24-2.