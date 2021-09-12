 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Big first half carries Greenwich to victory
ROUNDUP: Big first half carries Greenwich to victory

GREENWICH 5, ST. JOHNSVILLE 0

(at Niskayuna High School)

League: Non-league

St. Johnsville 0 0 — 0

Greenwich 4 1 — 5

First half: 1, Greenwich, Olivia Strope. 2, Greenwich, Sarah Radovich. 3, Greenwich, Norah Niesz (Ellery Mays). 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Ellery Mays).

Second half: 5, Greenwich, Maeve Kelleher.

Goalies-saves: Kylie Allen (Gre) 3.

Corner kicks: St. Johnsville 1, Greenwich 3.

Records: Greenwich (1-0-1).

Notes: This game was part of the Hall of Fame tournament.

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 2,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0

(at Mechanicville)

League: Non-league

Central Valley 0 2 — 2

South High 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Central Valley Academy, Krista Panko, 28:00. 2, Central Valley Academy, Krista Panko, 14:00.

Goalies-saves: Hailey Looman (CVA) 5, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 8.

Corner kicks: Central Valley Academy 9, South High 4.

Records: South High (1-1, 1-3), Central Valley Academy (2-0, 3-0).

Notes: The Bulldogs played extremely well, but dropped a hard-fought match to Section III’s Central Valley Academy in the NYSSCOGS Hall of Fame Tournament.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 1,

BALLSTON SPA 1, OT

(at Broadalbin-Perth)

League: Non-league

Ballston Spa 0 1 0 0 — 1

Broadalbin-Perth 1 0 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Mianna Barboza), 13:55.

Second half: 2, Ballston Spa, Maddie Wania, 23:32.

Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 10, Erin Anderson (BS) 13.

Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 7, Ballston Spa 1.

Records: Broadalbin-perth (3-0, 4-0-1).

