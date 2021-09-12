ROUNDUP: Big first half carries Greenwich to victory

GREENWICH 5, ST. JOHNSVILLE 0
(at Niskayuna High School)
League: Non-league
St. Johnsville 0 0 — 0
Greenwich 4 1 — 5
First half: 1, Greenwich, Olivia Strope. 2, Greenwich, Sarah Radovich. 3, Greenwich, Norah Niesz (Ellery Mays). 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Ellery Mays).
Second half: 5, Greenwich, Maeve Kelleher.
Goalies-saves: Kylie Allen (Gre) 3.
Corner kicks: St. Johnsville 1, Greenwich 3.
Records: Greenwich (1-0-1).
Notes: This game was part of the Hall of Fame tournament.
CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at Mechanicville)
League: Non-league
Central Valley 0 2 — 2
South High 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Central Valley Academy, Krista Panko, 28:00. 2, Central Valley Academy, Krista Panko, 14:00.
Goalies-saves: Hailey Looman (CVA) 5, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 8.
Corner kicks: Central Valley Academy 9, South High 4.
Records: South High (1-1, 1-3), Central Valley Academy (2-0, 3-0).
Notes: The Bulldogs played extremely well, but dropped a hard-fought match to Section III’s Central Valley Academy in the NYSSCOGS Hall of Fame Tournament.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 1,
BALLSTON SPA 1, OT
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Non-league
Ballston Spa 0 1 0 0 — 1
Broadalbin-Perth 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Mianna Barboza), 13:55.
Second half: 2, Ballston Spa, Maddie Wania, 23:32.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 10, Erin Anderson (BS) 13.