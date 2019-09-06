{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 5, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;3;2 — 5

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay. 2, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay. 3, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay.

Second half: 4, Glens Falls, Kayla Quirk. 5, Glens Falls, Kayla Quirk.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 6, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 13.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 7, Hudson Falls 3.

Notes: Glens Falls moved the ball well to build a three-goal lead at halftime, and scored twice more in the second half for the win. Sophomore Cate Barclay scored a hat trick, while freshman Kayla Quirk scored a pair. Goalkeepers from both teams registered a PK save.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3,
MEKEEL CHRISTIAN 1

(at Hadley Luzerne)

League: Non-league

Mekeel Christian;0;1 — 1

Hadley Luzerne;3;0 — 3

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Hannah Johnson), 25:52. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Reigan Hanna (Tori Granger), 12:35. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Alyssa Starzec (Carolina Lott-Diamond), 0:39.

Second half: 4, Mekeel Christian, Tehillah Mbango (Andie Elwell), 10:52.

Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 13, Tehillah Mbango (Meekel) 2, Hannah Biscossi (Meekel) 3.

Corner kicks: Hadley Luzerne 9, Mekeel Christian Academy 2.

Records: Hadley Luzerne (2-0-0), Mekeel Christian (1-1-0).

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne won its second game of the season. Shannon Price was solid in goal helping to propel the Eagles to the victory. Also assisting in the win was the defensive play by Chloe Woodcock and Becca Wells.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 10,
GALWAY 0

(at Bolton)

League: Non-league

Galway;0;0 — 0

Bolton-Warrensburg;6;4 — 10

First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe (Kara Bacon), 2:00. 2, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe (Gabby Mowery), 5:00. 3, Bw, Leah Monroe (Skyler Scott), 10:00. 4, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe, 18:00. 5, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery, 34:00. 6, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Leah Monroe), 37:00.

Second half: 7, Bolton-Warr., Maria Baker (Leah Monroe), 44. 8, Bw, Gabby Mowery, 45:00. 9, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe (Maria Baker), 69. 10, Bolton-Warr., Aubrey Ranous (Hope Boland), 69.

Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (BW) 0.

Records: Bolton-Warr. (2-0), Galway (0-1, 0-2).

MORIAH 7, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Moriah)

League: Northern Soccer League

Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0

Moriah;5;2 — 7

First half: 1, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine (Avery Briggs), 3:23. 2, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine, 7:44. 3, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine (Lillian Huchro), 19:57. 4, Moriah, Reagan Garrison (Alexis Harter), 24:47. 5, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine (Noel Williams), 37:08.

Second half: 6, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine, 23:27. 7, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine (Lillian Huchro), 27:58.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ticonderoga) 11, Kennedy Davis (Ticonderoga) 2, Samantha Hayes (Moriah) 2.

Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 0, Moriah 7.

AMSTERDAM 2, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Amsterdam, Thursday)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

Amsterdam;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Amsterdam, Lydia Iorio (Nikki Turney), 17:00.

Second half: 2, Amsterdam, Antonia May, 48:00.

Goalies-saves: Karen Troche (A) 5, Kayli Hoefs (A) 3.

Records: Amsterdam (1-0, 1-0).

