ROUNDUP: Baker's goals help Hartford win Jug Game

Cody Baker scored twice in the second half as Hartford posted a 3-1 boys soccer win over Argyle in their annual Jug Game under the lights in Hartford on Friday.

Ryan Morrow scored on the rebound of a Nate Fiske shot with 5:37 left in the first half for a 1-0 Hartford lead. Argyle tied the game five minutes into the second half when Conner Buck converted a penalty kick.

Baker then scored his two goals, the first off a Ray Harrington throw-in and the second on an assist by Aiden Swezey.

Austin Wells made five saves in goal for Hartford, which outshot the Scots 22-10. Andrew Fish made nine stops for Argyle.

SCHUYLERVILLE 7, HUDSON FALLS 0: Sam Tyler scored two goals and added an assist as the Black Horses beat the Tigers.

Miles Trombley, Alex Renner, Ashton Morris, Casey Sutherland and Sean Klingbiel also scored as Schuylerville improved to 5-1-1 in Foothills play (6-3-1 overall).

AMSTERDAM 3, JOHNSTOWN 2: Marco Bottisti scored twice as the Rams nipped Johnstown to improve to 4-4 in Foothills play.