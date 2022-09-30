ROUNDUP: Baker's goals help Hartford win Jug; Bulldogs upset QHS

Cody Baker scored twice in the second half as Hartford posted a 3-1 boys soccer win over Argyle in their annual Jug Game under the lights in Hartford on Friday.

Ryan Morrow scored on the rebound of a Nate Fiske shot with 5:37 left in the first half for a 1-0 Hartford lead. Argyle tied the game five minutes into the second half when Conner Buck converted a penalty kick.

Baker then scored his two goals, the first off a Ray Harrington throw-in and the second on an assist by Aiden Swezey.

Austin Wells made five saves in goal for Hartford, which outshot the Scots 22-10. Andrew Fish made nine stops for Argyle.

SOUTH HIGH 2, QUEENSBURY 1: James Thompson broke a 1-1 tie in the 65th minute as the Bulldogs upset the Spartans, making the Foothills Council North Division a little more interesting.

Queensbury lost for the first time this season and fell to 6-1-2 in league play. Schuylerville is 5-1-1 and Glens Falls is not far behind at 4-2-1.

The Spartans opened the scoring in Friday night's game when Tyler Zehr put in a loose ball in the 24th minute. Tarik Kemp tied the game early in the second half and Thompson later kicked in the game-winner.

The South High defense of Nate Marx, Alex Straker, Addison Willis and Frank Decrescenzo played a strong game.

SCHUYLERVILLE 7, HUDSON FALLS 0: Sam Tyler scored two goals and added an assist as the Black Horses beat the Tigers.

Miles Trombley, Alex Renner, Ashton Morris, Casey Sutherland and Sean Klingbiel also scored as Schuylerville improved to 5-1-1 in Foothills play (6-3-1 overall).

AMSTERDAM 3, JOHNSTOWN 2: Marco Bottisti scored twice as the Rams nipped Johnstown to improve to 4-4 in Foothills play.