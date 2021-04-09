 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Baker-Porazinski leads Cambridge past Greenwich
CAMBRIDGE 2, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge;2;0 — 2

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Cambridge, Ori Baker-Porazinski (Charlie Dill), 21:00. 2, Cambridge, Ori Baker-Porazinski (Jack Donders), 26:00.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Mathew Squires (Cam) 1, Justin Hamilton (Cam) 5, Aaron Stutzman (Gre) 14.

Corner kicks: Cambridge 6, Greenwich 5.

Records: Greenwich (2-1-1, 2-1-1), Cambridge (1-0, 1-0).

Notes: Both teams were restarting their soccer seasons after a break due to Covid issues within their schools. The Cambridge trio of Ori Baker-Porazinski, Charlie Dill and Aiden Gifford dominated the midfield and their possession in the final third was very dangerous. In the 21st minute, Baker-Porazinski was set up by Dill for the first goal and five minutes later Baker-Porazinski put away a pass from Jack Donder. Greenwich's Aaron Stutzman made his varsity start in goal, making five magnificent saves that would have been goals on most goalies.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, STILLWATER 1

(at Hoosic Valley)

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater;1; — 1

Hoosic Valley;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Hoosic Valley, Tyler Eddy, 38:30. 2, Stillwater, Grabt Baker (Landen Staie), 31:21.

Second half: 3, Hoosic Valley, Andrew Wood, 32:40. 4, Hoosic Valley, Josh Ackerly, 22:30.

Records: Stillwater (1-4, 1-4).

Tags

