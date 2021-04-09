ROUNDUP: Baker-Porazinski leads Cambridge past Greenwich

CAMBRIDGE 2, GREENWICH 0

Notes: Both teams were restarting their soccer seasons after a break due to Covid issues within their schools. The Cambridge trio of Ori Baker-Porazinski, Charlie Dill and Aiden Gifford dominated the midfield and their possession in the final third was very dangerous. In the 21st minute, Baker-Porazinski was set up by Dill for the first goal and five minutes later Baker-Porazinski put away a pass from Jack Donder. Greenwich's Aaron Stutzman made his varsity start in goal, making five magnificent saves that would have been goals on most goalies.