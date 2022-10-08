ROUNDUP: Baker, Goodspeed score as B-W reaches final

Bolton-Warrensburg beat Harrisville, a Section X team, 2-0 on Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Old Forge girls soccer tournament.

Zailey Baker scored a first-half goal on a feed from Maddie Goodspeed. Goodspeed scored 1:49 into the second half off an assist by Kara Bacon.

Hope Sherman made seven saves as Bolton-Warrensburg recorded its eighth shutout of the season. B-W (11-2) will play in the title game on Sunday at 7 p.m.

QUEENSBURY 7, JOHNSTOWN 0: The Spartans scored five times in the second half to blank the Bills in their ninth shutout of the season.

Meredith Montgomery recorded two goals and two assists in the win. Ava Stewart had two goals and one assist. Mia Keshmiri, Kayla Zehr and Aislynn Dixon each scored one goal.

The Spartans raised their Foothills record to 9-1 (11-2 overall). Shea Canavan made one save in goal to get the shutout for Queensbury, which outshot Johnstown 36-1.

ICHABOD CRANE 0, FORT ANN 0: After a scoreless regulation and overtime, Ichabod Crane won the tie-breaking penalty kicks to advance in the Maple Hill tournament.

The teams tied 2-2 during the first five PKs. Ashley Ames of Ichabod Crane scored in the first tie-breaker round to decide the semifinal.

Fort Ann’s defense, which allowed only four shots, was lead by Marissa Lunt, Brooke and Taylor Van Ness, Brooke Wright and goalkeeper Baylee Wright. Fort Ann is 4-2-2.

Fort Ann will face New Lebanon-Berlin in Monday’s consolation game. Maple Hill plays Ichabod Crane for the title.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, LAKE GEORGE 0: Keira Rogan, Alayna Wian, Macey Koval and Riley Keefer scored the goals as the Black Horses (12-2) beat Lake George in a non-league matchup. Keira Rogan had two assists.

Taylor Barraclough made three saves for the shutout. Alivia Dean stopped 16 shots for the Warriors (10-3-1).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, La SALLE 1: Carolina Lott-Diamond, Hannah Johnson and Kayden Beaver scored goals as the Eagles posted a non-league win under the lights. Johnson added an assist.