ROUNDUP: Bacon's goal lifts B-W; Witches, Spartans, Warriors move on

Kara Bacon scored the game's only goal as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Chatham 1-0 in the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Friday. Hope Sherman got the shutout in goal.

Lake George also won by a 1-0 score, with Mykah Collier-Fisher scoring the lone goal against Canajoharie. Faith Ingber's hat trick helped Greenwich beat Corinth, 4-0. Stillwater also won in Class C.

In Class A, Queensbury was an 8-2 winner over Amsterdam in the quarterfinals. The Spartans move on to face Burnt Hills in the semifinals at Mechanicville on Monday.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1, CHATHAM 0

(at Bolton)

Class C Opening Round

Chatham;0;0 — 0

Bolton-Warrensburg;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Kara Bacon (Ella Moskov), 21:00.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Hope Sherman (B-W) 4, Sarah Harrison (Chat) 8.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 5, Chatham 2.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (12-1-3), Chatham (10-7).

Notes: The shutout was Hope Sherman's eighth of the season.

Up next: No. 5 seed Bolton-Warrensburg will visit fourth-seeded Greenwich in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

LAKE GEORGE 1, CANAJOHARIE 0

(at Lake George)

Class C Opening Round

Canajoharie;0;0 — 0

Lake George;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Lake George, Mykah Collier-Fisher (Tiffany Cornelius), 70:55.

Goalies-saves: Alexandra Cavalier (LG) 15, ShellyAnn Hemmes (Canjo) 9.

Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Canajoharie 3.

Records: Lake George (10-5-1).

Notes: The goal was scored directly off a corner kick with 9:05 remaining in the game. Lake George Sophomore Alex Cavalier was a last-minute starter at goalie and made several big saves to earn the shutout.

Up next: Lake George travels to play top-seeded Waterford on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

GREENWICH 4, CORINTH 0

(at Greenwich)

Class C Opening Round

Corinth;0;0 — 0

Greenwich;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, Greenwich, Ellery Mays (Norah Neisz). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Maeve Kelleher).

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Olivia Strope). 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Ellery Mays).

Goalies-saves: Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 8, Kiley Allen (Gre) 2.

Corner kicks: Corinth 1, Greenwich 6.

Records: Greenwich (10-2-2), Corinth (9-3-4).

Up next: Bolton-Warrensburg will visit Greenwich in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

QUEENSBURY 8, AMSTERDAM 2

(at Queensbury)

Class A Quarterfinals

Amsterdam;0;2 — 2

Queensbury;5;3 — 8

First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 4:00. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 11:00. 3, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Julia Keshmiri), 17:00. 4, Queensbury, Mia Keshmiri (Bayley Duffy), 27:00. 5, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 39:00.

Second half: 6, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 48:00. 7, Queensbury, Meredith Montgomery (Brigid Duffy), 49:00. 8, Queensbury, Angelina Bongiorno (Sarah Sassaman), 60:00. 9, Amsterdam, Anne Stanavich, 71:00. 10, Amsterdam, Madisyn Meca, 76:00.

Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 4, Carolyn Sculco (A) 24.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, Amsterdam 3.

Records: Queensbury (14-1-2).

Notes: Queensbury moves onto sectional semifinals after an 8-2 win over Amsterdam. Queensbury went up 8-0 before Amsterdam scored two in the last 10 minutes. Brigid Duffy led the way with three goals and two assists. Bayley Duffy added two goals and an assist.

Up next: Queensbury will meet Burnt Hills on Monday at Mechanicville (6:30 p.m.).

STILLWATER 2, GALWAY 0

(at Stillwater)

Class C Opening Round

Galway;0;0 — 0

Stillwater;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Stillwater, Elliott Patenaude, 7:45.

Second half: 2, Stillwater, Elliott Patenaude (Kylie Peacock), 60:47.

Goalies-saves: Mia Corraro (Still) 4, Hannah French (Gal) 15.

Up next: Stillwater will visit second-seeded Schoharie in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

SCHOHARIE 8, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Schoharie)

Class C Opening Round

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0

Schoharie;3;5 — 8

First half: 1, Schoharie, Katelyn Krohn, 14:11. 2, Schoharie, Katelyn Krohn, 10:47. 3, Schoharie, Haley Drinon, 3:03.

Second half: 4, Schoharie, Katelyn Krohn, 33:58. 5, Schoharie, Katelyn Krohn (Yari Rivera), 11:41. 6, Schoharie, Briana Repscher, 8:42. 7, Schoharie, Haley Drinon, 5:04. 8, Schoharie, Greta Schweigard, 3:56.

Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 26, Maddie Bland (Scho) 2.

Corner kicks: Schoarie 5, Hadley-Luzerne 0.

Records: Hadley Luzerne (9-5-1).

TAMARAC 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 1, OT

(at Schuylerville, Thursday)

Class B Opening Round

Tamarac;0;1;0;0;0;0 — 1

Schuylerville;0;1;0;0;0;0 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Tamarc, Abbie Yetto (Ashley Kelley). 2, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Anika Buff).

PKs: Tamarac advanced in penalty kicks, 4-3.

Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (Tam) 15, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 11.

Corner kicks: Schuyerville 7, Tamarac 7.

