ROUNDUP: B-W, Warriors reach Adirondack League title game

Notes: After Corinth took control with two goals in the first 10 minutes, one by Morgan Thompson and another by Alyssa Crossman, Granville tightened up its defense. Granville answered with a beautiful free kick by Laura Arnold to get it to 2-1 at half. Both teams had chances in the second half but there was no scoring. With the win, Corinth recorded the first winning season in its young 4-year existence. Morgan Thompson, a senior leaves the team with a record 20 goals in her career.