ROUNDUP: B-W, Warriors reach Adirondack League title game; QHS stays unbeaten
agate top story

ROUNDUP: B-W, Warriors reach Adirondack League title game; QHS stays unbeaten

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, WHITEHALL 0

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League semifinal

Whitehall;0;0 — 0

Bolton-Warrensburg;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Skyler Scott), 38.

Second half: 2, Bolton-Warr., Audrey Steves (Ila Hubert), 62.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 8, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warr. 2, Whitehall 0.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (6-1, 10-1), Whitehall (5-2-1, 6-4-1).

Notes: Bolton-Warrensburg was led by the midfield of Ella Moskov, Gabby Mowery and Kara Bacon. It was Bolton-Warrensburg's 8th shutout of the season. Whitehall finished with its first league winning record since going 4-2-4 in 2009.

LAKE GEORGE 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack League semifinal

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0

Lake George;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, Lake George, Lara Ann Stanco (Katie O'Donnell), 16. 2, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 21.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 21, Alivia Dean (LG) 3.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 4, Lake George 9.

Records: Lake George (8-0, 11-0-12), Hadley-Luzerne (5-3, 5-4-1).

Notes: Lake George will host Bolton-Warrensburg in the Adirondack League championship game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Hadley-Luzerne finished with the best record in program history.

FORT ANN 3, SALEM 1

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League crossover

Salem;1;0 — 1

Fort Ann;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Natalie Cody (Angel Aratare), 32:11. 2, Salem, Sophia Keays, 14:48. 3, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 7:33.

Second half: 4, Fort Ann, Libby Cody, 32:39.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 2.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 2, Salem 0.

Records: Fort Ann (3-3-2, 4-4-4).

Notes: The Cards finish the season with an overall record of 4-4-4. Natalie Cody scored the first goal from 25 yards out on a rocket into the top corner assisted by Angel Aratare. Sophia Keays scored 15 minutes later as she beat a defender and finished. Angel Aratare beat two defenders in the box and gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead going into halftime. Libby Cody finished the scoring with a strong PK to the goalie's left.

CORINTH 2, GRANVILLE 1

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League crossover

Corinth;2;0 — 2

Granville;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Corinth, Morgan Thompson (Alyssa Crossman), 35:14. 2, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Morgan Thompson), 30:21. 3, Granville, Laura Arnold, 16:40.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Mary Vanderheyden (Cor) 1, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 3, Kierra Rice (Gran) .

Corner kicks: Granville 4, Corinth 3.

Records: Granville (0-5-1, 0-7-2), Corinth (2-4-2, 5-4-3).

Notes: After Corinth took control with two goals in the first 10 minutes, one by Morgan Thompson and another by Alyssa Crossman, Granville tightened up its defense. Granville answered with a beautiful free kick by Laura Arnold to get it to 2-1 at half. Both teams had chances in the second half but there was no scoring. With the win, Corinth recorded the first winning season in its young 4-year existence. Morgan Thompson, a senior leaves the team with a record 20 goals in her career.

QUEENSBURY 8, JOHNSTOWN 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;4;4 — 8

First half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 6. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings, 8. 3, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Christina Cummings), 13. 4, Queensbury, Alaina Conway (Brigid Duffy), 37.

Second half: 5, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Christina Cummings), 43. 6, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Kylie Potter), 45. 7, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Kiersten Birkholz), 53. 8, Queensbury, Cara Parker (Julia Keshmiri), 61.

Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 1, Hope Buboltz (Jnt) 5.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Johnstown 0.

Records: Queensbury (10-0, 10-1), Johnstown (3-6).

Notes: Queensbury remains the only unbeaten team in the Foothills and has clinched the best regular-season finish. Christina Cummings recorded 3 goals and 2 assists. Julia Keshmiri had 2 goals and an assist. Brigid Duffy with a goal and an assist. The Spartans host South High on Monday.

SCOTIA 4, SOUTH HIGH 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;3;1 — 4

South High;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Scotia, Lucy Crounse, 3:00. 2, Scotia, Morgan Nichter, 34:00. 3, Scotia, Morgan Nichter, 38:00.

Second half: 4, Scotia, Lucy Crounse (Sage Luke), 28.

Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 6, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 3, Kortney Clark (Sco) 2.

Corner kicks: Scotia 3, South High 0.

Records: South High (7-2, 7-5), Scotia (8-1, 8-3).

GLOVERSVILLE 2, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville;0;2 — 2

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Gloversville, Taylor Mee, 45:00. 2, Gloversville, Kaitlyn Williams (Melia Stoller), 63.

Goalies-saves: Meredith Dennie (Glov) 8, Robin Gorton (GF) 7.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 3, Glens Falls 2.

