ROUNDUP: B-W moves into league title game
agate

ROUNDUP: B-W moves into league title game

From the PREP ROUNDUP: All of Tuesday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports series
{{featured_button_text}}

Defending champion Bolton-Warrensburg earned a spot in the Adirondack League final this Saturday (4 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack) with a 3-0 win over Corinth. Lake George and Fort Ann meet Wednesday in the other semifinal. 

Indian Lake-Long Lake and Schroon Lake-Newcomb scored one-goal wins up north. Ticonderoga rode a couple of second-half goals to a 2-1 win over Boquet Valley.

Mechanicville and Hoosick Falls won in the Wasaren League.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, CORINTH 0

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League semifinal

Corinth 0 0 — 0

Bolton-Warr. 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Skyler Scott (Gabby Mowery).

Second half: 2, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Maddie Goodspeed). 3, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Gabby Mowery).

Goalies-saves: Hope Sherman (B-W) 5, Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 9.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warr. 5, Corinth 2.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (7-0-1, 11-1-2), Corinth (4-1-3, 7-2-4).

Notes: The Eagles were led on Tuesday by Hope Sherman, who posted her seventh shutout this season.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 2, CROWN POINT 1

(at Indian Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Crown Point 1 0 — 1

Indian/Long Lake 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Crown Point, Abigail Lafountain (Alissa DeShane), 5:18. 2, Indian Lake/long Lake, Pailin Hample (Marilla Liddle), 33:42.

Second half: 3, Indian-Lake-Long Lake, Saydee Davis, 9:45.

Goalies-saves: Alissa DeShane (CP) 21, Marilla Liddle (IL-LL) 10.

Corner kicks: Crown Point 1, Indian Lake-Long Lake 3.

Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-10).

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 2,

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1, OT

(at Schroon Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon-Newcomb 1 0 1 — 2

Johnsburg-Minerva 1 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally (Cassie Dunbar), 38:40. 2, Schroon-Newcomb, Kayli Hayden (Lauren Hai), 29:50.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: 3, Schroon-Newcomb, Kayli Hayden (Rhiannon Sandiford), .13.

Goalies-saves: Alyssa Arnold (SLN) 3, Aradia Talarico (SLN) 5, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 8.

Corner kicks: Schroon Lake-Newcomb 6, Johnsburg-Minerva 11.

TICONDEROGA 2, BOQUET VALLEY 1

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

Boquet Valley 1 0 — 1

Ticonderoga 0 2 — 2

First half: 1, Boquet Valley, Claire Reynolds (Abbey Schwoebel), 23:07.

Second half: 2, Ti, Kennedy Davis (Cassidy Mattison), 6:43. 3, Ti, Maddy Hubbard, 39:30.

Goalies-saves: Ella Lobdell (BV) 9, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 6.

Corner kicks: Boquet Valley 1, Ticonderoga 2.

HOOSICK FALLS 2, TAMARAC 1

(at Tamarac High School)

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac 0 1 — 1

Hoosick Falls 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Rylie Niles, 28:00.

Second half: 2, Tamarac, Sophie Champagne (Abby Buckley), 67:00. 3, Hoosick Falls, Ava Salvesvold, 78:00.

Goalies-saves: Ragan Retell (Tam) 9, Olivia Estes (HoF) 12.

Corner kicks: Hoosick Falls 5, Tamarac 3.

Records: Tamarac (5-4, 5-6).

Notes: Tuesday was senior night for Tamarac. Sophie Champagne (C), Abby Buckley, Shannon Ryan, JEnna Hunt, Ashley Kelley and Antoinette LoPorto are the seniors.

MECHANICVILLE 3, STILLWATER 0

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville 2 1 — 3

Stillwater 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Mechanicville, Anna Izzo (Nevaeh D’Aloia), 14:00. 2, Mechanicville, Megan DiSiena (Nevaeh D’Aloia), 19:36.

Second half: 3, Mechanicville, Nevaeh D’Aloia, 41:22.

Goalies-saves: Mia Corraro (Still) 14, Olivia Horan (Mech) 2.

