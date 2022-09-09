ROUNDUP: Arnold stops PK as Schroon Lake-Newcomb ties

Alysaa Arnold made eight saves for Schroon-Newcomb and stopped a penalty kick with less than a minute left in a 1-1 girls soccer tie with Crown Point on Friday.

Abigail LaFountain scored for Crown Point and Sloan Clark for Schroon Lake-Newcomb. Clark’s goal came on a Maddie Anauo assist with 6:40 left in the first half.

MORIAH 6, TICONDEROGA 2: Allie Huchro scored four times as Moriah won.

Addy Moore scored twice for the Sentinels, who were outshot 19-6. Keirra Bechard made 13 saves in goal for Ti.

SHAKER 7, QUEENSBURY 0: Shaker led 4-0 at the half and went on to defeat the Spartans in the first game of the Hall of Fame tournament.

Shea Canavan had seven saves in goal for Queensbury.

GREENWICH 4, MAYFIELD 3: Liz Marci scored the track trick as the homestanding Witches defeated Mayfield in a Thursday non-league game.

Sarah Radovich also scored for Greenwich. Eliza McQueen and Sarah Radovich had assists. Jaidyn Chest (two goals) and Abigail Chest scored for Mayfield.

Oliveah Reiszel made seven saves in goal for the Witches (2-0).