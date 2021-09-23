ROUNDUP: Armstrong lifts Schuylerville past Scotia in OT

Liam Armstrong scored early in overtime Thursday to lift Schuylerville to a 3-2 Foothills Council boys soccer win over Scotia. Armstrong had scored a go-ahead goal for the Black Horses in the second half, but Scotia's Xavier DeLuca knotted the score in the 77th minute.
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 2, OT
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 1 1 1 — 3
Scotia 1 1 0 — 2
First half: 1, Schuylerville, own goal, 10’. 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 38’.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Casey Sutherland), 65’. 4, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca, 77’.
First Overtime: 5, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 83’.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Sch) 5, Zach Place (Sco) 5.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Scotia 5.
Records: Scotia (3-3, 3-4), Schuylerville (4-2, 5-3).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 15, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
South High 7 8 — 15
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Gavin Parker (Josh Delancy), 39:12. 2, South High, Nate Marx, 29:52. 3, South High, Xander Novack (Gavin Parker), 24:44. 4, South High, Xander Novack (Bryan Ramos), 19:51. 5, South High, Josh Delancy (James Thompson), 15:20. 6, South High, Gavin Parker, 10:54. 7, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 9:45.
Second half: 8, South High, Caden French (Josh Delancy), 36:24. 9, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 34:33. 10, South High, Nate Marx, 28:40. 11, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 23:02. 12, South High, AJ Lupia (Bryan Ramos), 13:00. 13, South High, Joe Thompson (AJ Lupia), 12:26. 14, South High, James Thompson (Gavin Parker), 9:51. 15, South High, Aiden Rooney (James Thompson), 4:38.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 1, Zach LaPointe (SGF) 0, Tyler Downing (J) 15.
Corner kicks: South High 11, Johnstown 3.
GLOVERSVILLE 2, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 1 1 — 2
Glens Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Gloversville, Doug Cook (Dane Dillenbeck), 26:00.
Second half: 2, Gloversville, Doug Cook (Jordan Yanno), 59. 3, Glens Falls, Gavin Rittenhouse, 77:40.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 8, Ayden Grieve (GF) 6.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 0, Glens Falls 4.