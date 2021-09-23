 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Armstrong lifts Schuylerville past Scotia in OT
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Armstrong lifts Schuylerville past Scotia in OT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Liam Armstrong scored early in overtime Thursday to lift Schuylerville to a 3-2 Foothills Council boys soccer win over Scotia. Armstrong had scored a go-ahead goal for the Black Horses in the second half, but Scotia's Xavier DeLuca knotted the score in the 77th minute.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 2, OT

(at Scotia)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 1 1 1 — 3

Scotia 1 1 0 — 2

First half: 1, Schuylerville, own goal, 10’. 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 38’.

Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Casey Sutherland), 65’. 4, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca, 77’.

First Overtime: 5, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 83’.

Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Sch) 5, Zach Place (Sco) 5.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Scotia 5.

Records: Scotia (3-3, 3-4), Schuylerville (4-2, 5-3).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 15, JOHNSTOWN 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

South High 7 8 — 15

Johnstown 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, South High, Gavin Parker (Josh Delancy), 39:12. 2, South High, Nate Marx, 29:52. 3, South High, Xander Novack (Gavin Parker), 24:44. 4, South High, Xander Novack (Bryan Ramos), 19:51. 5, South High, Josh Delancy (James Thompson), 15:20. 6, South High, Gavin Parker, 10:54. 7, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 9:45.

Second half: 8, South High, Caden French (Josh Delancy), 36:24. 9, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 34:33. 10, South High, Nate Marx, 28:40. 11, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 23:02. 12, South High, AJ Lupia (Bryan Ramos), 13:00. 13, South High, Joe Thompson (AJ Lupia), 12:26. 14, South High, James Thompson (Gavin Parker), 9:51. 15, South High, Aiden Rooney (James Thompson), 4:38.

Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 1, Zach LaPointe (SGF) 0, Tyler Downing (J) 15.

Corner kicks: South High 11, Johnstown 3.

GLOVERSVILLE 2, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville 1 1 — 2

Glens Falls 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Gloversville, Doug Cook (Dane Dillenbeck), 26:00.

Second half: 2, Gloversville, Doug Cook (Jordan Yanno), 59. 3, Glens Falls, Gavin Rittenhouse, 77:40.

Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 8, Ayden Grieve (GF) 6.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 0, Glens Falls 4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News