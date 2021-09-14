ROUNDUP: Armstrong leads Schuylerville to victory

SCHUYLERVILLE 10, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;0;0 — 0
Schuylerville;7;3 — 10
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri (Reid Rockhill), 3. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Lucas Cotrell), 3:45. 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 19:05. 4, Schuylerville, Lucas Cotrell (Liam Armstrong), 21:00. 5, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Lucas Cotrell), 21:30. 6, Schuylerville, Casey Sutherland (Ashton Morris), 30. 7, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 38.
Second half: 8, Schuylerville, Reid Rockhill (Casey Sutherland), 56. 9, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler (Owen Sullivan), 60. 10, Schuylerville, Chris Jones (Corey Cotrell), 74.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 1, Kadon Chittenden (Jnt) 5, Noah Eaton (Jnt) 4.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Johnstown 0.
Records: Schuylerville (2-1, 3-2), Johnstown (0-4).
SCOTIA 1, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Queensbury High School)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;0;1 — 1
Queensbury;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Matt Schraa), 59:15.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 7, Sean Seeley (Q) 3.
Corner kicks: Scotia 3, Queensbury 7.
Records: Queensbury (3-1, 3-3), Scotia (2-1, 2-2).
Notes: It was scoreless until 59:15 into the game when Matt Schraa led the ball to Kofi Jack in front of the Queensbury goal. Jack went one-on-one with the Queensbury goalie and scored.
AMSTERDAM 3, HUDSON FALLS 2
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;1;2 — 3
Hudson Falls;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Brayden Becker), 11'. 2, Amsterdam, Luke Patrie (PK), 21:00.
Second half: 3, Amsterdam, Luke Patrie (Zach Becker), 58:00. 4, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Sean Smith), 66:00. 5, Amsterdam, Nick Covey, 76:00.
Goalies-saves: Lucca Quatrini (A) 11, Joe Lapan (HuF) 13.
Corner kicks: Amsterdam 2, Hudson Falls 4.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-4-0, 1-5-0), Amsterdam (1-0-0, 1-0-0).
Notes: Nick Covey beat three defenders in the final minutes to score the game-winning goal.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 3,
GLENS FALLS 2, OT
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth;1;1;1 — 3
Glens Falls;0;2;0 — 2
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers (Ethan Brott).
Second half: 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Kody Rogers (Sam Rogers). 3, Glens Falls, Landan Phipps (Tim Motsiff). 4, Glens Falls, Own Goal Broadalbin-Perth (Aiden Wiggins).
First Overtime: 5, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers (Anthony Musillo).
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 12, Ian Schwartz (B-P) 5.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 0, Broadalbin-Perth 11.
Records: Glens Falls (0-3, 1-3), Broadalbin-Perth (3-0).
Notes: The Patriots got on the board with the first goal on a corner kick from Ethan Brott that was headed in at the far post by Sam Rogers. The Indians countered with a strong defensive effort to keep the score at 1-0 at half. B-P's Kody Rogers smacked home a back pass from Sam Rogers that threaded its way through the Indians’ defense and past the Indians keeper. The Indians made it a one-goal game soon after on a strike by Landan Phipps, who struck a loose ball in the 6-yard box that was centered by Tim Motsiff. The tying goal came on an own goal. B-P’s Sam Rogers sealed the game for the Patriots with 10 seconds left on the clock in the first overtime. Aside from goalscorer Landan Phipps, the Indians had top performances by Liam Burgess, Jack Motsiff, Tim Motsiff and goalkeeper Ayden Grieve.
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 8,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1
(at Indian Lake Central School)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon-Newcomb;5;3 — 8
Indian/Long Lake;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Logan Bush. 2, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Logan Bush. 3, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Logan Bush. 4, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Logan Bush. 5, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Ben Lamos.
Second half: 6, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelky. 7, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelky. 8, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jackson Strader. 9, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Ben Lamos.
Goalies-saves: Joey Brouthers (IL-LL) , Brayden Bush (SLN) , Max Mouline (SLN).
Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (0-1, 0-1).
