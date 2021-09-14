ROUNDUP: Armstrong leads Schuylerville to victory

Notes: The Patriots got on the board with the first goal on a corner kick from Ethan Brott that was headed in at the far post by Sam Rogers. The Indians countered with a strong defensive effort to keep the score at 1-0 at half. B-P's Kody Rogers smacked home a back pass from Sam Rogers that threaded its way through the Indians’ defense and past the Indians keeper. The Indians made it a one-goal game soon after on a strike by Landan Phipps, who struck a loose ball in the 6-yard box that was centered by Tim Motsiff. The tying goal came on an own goal. B-P’s Sam Rogers sealed the game for the Patriots with 10 seconds left on the clock in the first overtime. Aside from goalscorer Landan Phipps, the Indians had top performances by Liam Burgess, Jack Motsiff, Tim Motsiff and goalkeeper Ayden Grieve.