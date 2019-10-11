ARGYLE 2, HARTFORD 1
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;1;1 — 2
Hartford;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 22:00.
Second half: 2, Hartford, Nate Fiske (Nick Mattison), 45:00. 3, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 77:00.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 7, Jared Montello (Arg) 8.
Corner kicks: Hartford 3, Argyle 0.
Notes: It was Hartford's senior game under the lights but it was also the third annual Milk Jug game between the two neighboring schools.
GRANVILLE 3, SALEM 1
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;1;0 — 1
Granville;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Salem, Gabriel Gallagher (Aiden Gillis), 18:00. 2, Granville, Christian Stevens (Brad Lamb), 26:00. 3, Granville, Connor Farrel, 35:00.
Second half: 4, Granville, Sam O'Leary, 57:00.
Goalies-saves: Ian Lockhart (Sal) 4, Caden Powers (Gran) 5.
Corner kicks: Salem 4, Granville 7.
Records: Granville (1-9-1, 1-11-1), Salem (1-7-3, 1-8-3).
LAKE GEORGE 10,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg;0;0 — 0
Lake George;6;4 — 10
You have free articles remaining.
First half: 1, Lake George, Brandon Willard, 37:17. 2, Lake George, Owen Sutton, 29:44. 3, Lake George, Paul Lindsay, 29:14. 4, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 28:04. 5, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Justin Blanco), 24:47. 6, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 20:22.
Second half: 7, Lake George, Fred Weidner (Paul Lindsay), 37:28. 8, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Ethan Knauf), 31:09. 9, Lake George, Justin Blanco, 16:34. 10, Lake George, Ethan Gereau, 3:59.
Goalies-saves: Daalten DeMarsh (B-W) 14, Yogi Johnson (LG) 2, Colby Seguljic (LG) 1.
Corner kicks: B-W 0, LG 6.
Records: Lake George (11-0, 13-0), Bolton-WEarrensburg (1-9-1 lg.).
NORTH WARREN 3,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;2;1; — 3
Hadley-Luzerne;1;1; — 2
First half: 1, North Warren, Tommy Conway (Jaden Smith), 28:20.
Second half: 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan, 26:22. 4, North Warren, Connor Monroe, 19:58. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger, 18:14.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 4, Connor Jennings (NW) 4.
Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Hadley-Luzerne 3.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (4-6-2), North Warren (8-4).
MECHANICVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville;1;1 — 2
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Mechanicville, Nick Amodeo, 11:00.
Second half: 2, Mechanicville, Wyqie Aguda, 33:00.
Goalies-saves: Zach White (Mech) 6, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 4.
Corner kicks: Mechanicville 5, Greenwich 4.
Records: Greenwich (4-2-1, 9-3-1), Mechanicville (7-0, 9-4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.