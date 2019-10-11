{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE 2, HARTFORD 1

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack League

Argyle;1;1 — 2

Hartford;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 22:00.

Second half: 2, Hartford, Nate Fiske (Nick Mattison), 45:00. 3, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 77:00.

Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 7, Jared Montello (Arg) 8.

Corner kicks: Hartford 3, Argyle 0.

Notes: It was Hartford's senior game under the lights but it was also the third annual Milk Jug game between the two neighboring schools.

GRANVILLE 3, SALEM 1

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack League

Salem;1;0 — 1

Granville;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Salem, Gabriel Gallagher (Aiden Gillis), 18:00. 2, Granville, Christian Stevens (Brad Lamb), 26:00. 3, Granville, Connor Farrel, 35:00.

Second half: 4, Granville, Sam O'Leary, 57:00.

Goalies-saves: Ian Lockhart (Sal) 4, Caden Powers (Gran) 5.

Corner kicks: Salem 4, Granville 7.

Records: Granville (1-9-1, 1-11-1), Salem (1-7-3, 1-8-3).

LAKE GEORGE 10,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg;0;0 — 0

Lake George;6;4 — 10

First half: 1, Lake George, Brandon Willard, 37:17. 2, Lake George, Owen Sutton, 29:44. 3, Lake George, Paul Lindsay, 29:14. 4, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 28:04. 5, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Justin Blanco), 24:47. 6, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 20:22.

Second half: 7, Lake George, Fred Weidner (Paul Lindsay), 37:28. 8, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Ethan Knauf), 31:09. 9, Lake George, Justin Blanco, 16:34. 10, Lake George, Ethan Gereau, 3:59.

Goalies-saves: Daalten DeMarsh (B-W) 14, Yogi Johnson (LG) 2, Colby Seguljic (LG) 1.

Corner kicks: B-W 0, LG 6.

Records: Lake George (11-0, 13-0), Bolton-WEarrensburg (1-9-1 lg.).

NORTH WARREN 3,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren;2;1; — 3

Hadley-Luzerne;1;1; — 2

First half: 1, North Warren, Tommy Conway (Jaden Smith), 28:20.

Second half: 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan, 26:22. 4, North Warren, Connor Monroe, 19:58. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger, 18:14.

Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 4, Connor Jennings (NW) 4.

Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Hadley-Luzerne 3.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (4-6-2), North Warren (8-4).

MECHANICVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville;1;1 — 2

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Mechanicville, Nick Amodeo, 11:00.

Second half: 2, Mechanicville, Wyqie Aguda, 33:00.

Goalies-saves: Zach White (Mech) 6, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 4.

Corner kicks: Mechanicville 5, Greenwich 4.

Records: Greenwich (4-2-1, 9-3-1), Mechanicville (7-0, 9-4).

