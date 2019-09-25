{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE 0, HARTFORD 0, OT

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford 0 0 0 0 — 0

Argyle 0 0 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (H) 4, Jared Montello (A) 5.

Corner kicks: Hartford 3, Argyle 9.

SALEM 0, GRANVILLE 0, OT

(at Salem)

League: Adirondack League

Salem 0 0 — 0

Granville 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Ian Lockhart (S) 5, Caden Powers (G) 6.

Corner kicks: Salem 6, Granville 2.

Records: Granville (0-5-1, 0-7-1), Salem (0-3-3, 0-3-3).

LAKE GEORGE 7,

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George 5 2 — 7

Bolton-Warr. 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake George, Brandon Willard (Paul Lindsay), 39:15. 2, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Sam Knauf), 27:51. 3, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton, Sam Knauf), 27:04. 4, Lake George, Justin Blanco (Ethan Knauf), 24:18. 5, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 18:39.

Second half: 6, Lake George, Justin Blanco, 9:55. 7, Lake George, Fred Weidner (Jordan Edwards), 9:14.

Goalies-saves: Marvin Dobert (BW) 17, Yogi Johnson (LG) 1.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 0, Lake George 4.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (0-5-1, 0-7-1), Lake George (6-0, 8-0).

Notes: The Lake George defense was stellar again allowing only two shots lead by Colby Seguljic, Patrick Huber, Garrett Dunsmore and Ian Gillman.

GREENWICH 4, HOOSICK FALLS 1

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich 2 2 — 4

Hoosick Falls 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Tom Haberland), 16:00. 2, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Alex Curtis), 21:00. 3, Hoosick Falls, Evan Webster, 25:00.

Second half: 4, Greenwich, AJ Rymph, 5:00. 5, Greenwich, Tom Haberland (AJ Rymph), 17:00.

Goalies-saves: Zach Cahill (HF) 10, Andres Gonzalez (G) 1.

Corner kicks: Hoosick Falls 0, Greenwich 3.

Records: Hoosick Falls (0-4, 0-9), Greenwich (3-0-1, 8-1-1).

GALWAY 3, CORINTH 2

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack League

Galway 3 0 — 3

Corinth 0 2 — 2

First half: 1, Galway, Anthony Powers (Charlie Clarke), 38:38. 2, Galway, Charlie Clarke, 35:24. 3, Galway, Charlie Clarke (Konstantin Friederich), 14:04.

Second half: 4, Corinth, Jon Meade (Jordan Pincheon), 10:59. 5, Corinth, Isaac Melville (Jon Meade), 8:47.

Goalies-saves: Henry Flint (G) 3, Andy McKernon (C) 15.

Corner kicks: Galway 7, Corinth 1.

Records: Corinth (3-5-0), Galway (8-1-1).

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 6, WELLS 3

(at Wells)

League: Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva 3 3 — 6

Wells 0 3 — 3

First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Devon Millington (Anthomy Galle), 38:50. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Yanden Cleveland (Evan Wing), 24:48. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Clayton Schmale (Yanden Cleveland), 11:31.

Second half: 4, Wells, Herny Frink (Mason Ward), 27:14. 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Gabe Freebern (Jaxon Roblee), 26:29. 6, Johnsburg-Minerva, Jaxon Roblee, 20:42. 7, Wells, Mason Ward (Henry Frick), 12:00. 8, Wells, Matt Richards, 8:17. 9, Johnsburg-Minerva, Devon Millington (Sam Porter), 7:00.

Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (JM) 3, Matthew Koniszewski (W) 13.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 11, Wells 1.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (3-2, 3-6).

