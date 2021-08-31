 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Aratare, Wright lead Fort Ann in shutout victory
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Aratare, Wright lead Fort Ann in shutout victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN 7, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Fort Ann)

League: Non-league

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

Fort Ann;4;3 — 7

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Olivia Winchell), 38:26. 2, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Olivia Winchell), 35:05. 3, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright (Olivia Winchell), 19:18. 4, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell, 8:25.

Second half: 5, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 25:00. 6, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Cherokie Steves), 19:30. 7, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos, :50.

Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 0, Katie Mitchell (HF) 10.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 3, Hudson Falls 1.

Records: Fort Ann (1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1).

Notes: Shots on goal — Fort Ann, 11-0. Eighth-grader Baylee Wright recorded her first career varsity shutout. The Cardinals' defense was outstanding with a solid effort from Maddie Freebern, Marissa Lunt, Riley Echeandia, Addison Burch and Ella Gadway to get the victory.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News