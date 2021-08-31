ROUNDUP: Aratare, Wright lead Fort Ann in shutout victory

FORT ANN 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;4;3 — 7
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Olivia Winchell), 38:26. 2, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Olivia Winchell), 35:05. 3, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright (Olivia Winchell), 19:18. 4, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell, 8:25.
Second half: 5, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 25:00. 6, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Cherokie Steves), 19:30. 7, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos, :50.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 0, Katie Mitchell (HF) 10.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 3, Hudson Falls 1.
Records: Fort Ann (1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1).
Notes: Shots on goal — Fort Ann, 11-0. Eighth-grader Baylee Wright recorded her first career varsity shutout. The Cardinals' defense was outstanding with a solid effort from Maddie Freebern, Marissa Lunt, Riley Echeandia, Addison Burch and Ella Gadway to get the victory.