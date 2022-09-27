ROUNDUIP: Lake George tops Hadley-Luzerne; Bolton-Warrensburg still rolling

LAKE GEORGE — Samantha Gorey scored two goals Tuesday as Lake George defeated Hadley-Luzerne 4-2 in an Adirondack League girls soccer game.

Lila Frazier scored on a penalty kick and added two assists, and Mykah Collier-Fisher also netted a goal for the Warriors, who improved to 5-0 in the league, 6-2-1 overall.

Alivia Dean and Alex Cavalier combined for six saves for Lake George, which owned a 23-10 edge in shots on goal.

Gabby Graham and Carolina Lott-Diamond scored for the Eagles (4-2-1, 5-2-2), who also got 11 saves from Madison Lent.

Lake George plays at Bolton-Warrensburg on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a clash of league unbeatens.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, SALEM 0: Ella Moskov scored twice in the second half as Bolton-Warrensburg pulled away from a 1-0 halftime lead in B-W's annual night game.

Ila Hubert and Kara Bacon also scored for the Eagles (6-0, 9-1), who also got two assists from Madison Goodspeed in the Senior Night victory.

Goalie Hope Sherman recorded her seventh shutout of the season.

Isabella Garrison made 27 saves in goal for Salem, which was short one player.

GRANVILLE 2, WHITEHALL 1: Paige Taylor scored off a loose ball with 31:42 left in regulation to snap a 1-1 tie and lift the Golden Horde to the win Tuesday night.

Teaghan Cutter scored Granville's other goal six minutes earlier, and Kara Jurnak made 15 saves in the victory.

Mia Waters scored in the first half for the Railroaders, who got seven saves from Chloe Paddock.

CORINTH 5, NORTH WARREN 1: Alyssa Crossman recorded the hat trick to lead Corinth past North Warren. Adrielle Lewis had a goal and assist and Sarah Pita added a goal for the Tomahawks.

Teagan Kilinski and Madison Pincheon each had two saves for Corinth.

Kiki LaGuerre scored on a penalty kick for the Cougars, who got 21 saves in goal from Ruth Brior.

QUEENSBURY 6, GLENS FALLS 0: Bayley Duffy scored four goals to power Queensbury past Glens Falls in Foothills Council action.

Ava Stewart and Aislynn Dixon also scored for the Spartans, with Stewart adding two assists. Dixon, Ava Roca, Meredith Montgomery and Ava Goertzen also had assists for Queensbury (5-1, 7-2).

Shea Canavan made seven saves for her sixth shutout of the season, while Sarah Wolfstich had 12 stops in goal for Glens Falls.

HUDSON FALLS 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1: Tigers eighth-grader Brynn Terry scored three of her four goals in the second half to snap a 1-1 hafltime tie for the win at Gavin Park.

Terry became the first player to score four goals in a Hudson Falls girls varsity soccer game. Marissa Jarvis also scored for Hudson Falls, and Katie Mitchell earned her first win in goal with seven saves.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2: The Black Horses remained undefeated with a win over South High, as Macey Koval scored three goals and Victoria Piteri added one.

Taylor Barraclough made four saves for Schuylerville (8-0, 8-0).

Rachel Jorgensen and Ashlyn Fish netted goals for the Bulldogs, who also got 15 saves from Elena Kennedy.

GREENWICH 2, EMMA WILLARD 0: Taylor Poovey and Julia Sgambelluri netted goals to lead the Witches to a Wasaren League victory.

Liz Marci and Eliza McQueen had assists for Greenwich, with Oliveah Reiszel getting the shutout.

Margarette Howland made 16 saves for Emma Willard.

IL-LL 4, SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 2: Palin Hamble scored two goals and Haylie Puterko made 25 saves to lead Indian Lake-Long Lake to the Northern Soccer League victory.

Fanny Lomos and Brooke Furlong also scored for the Orange.

Hannah Thompson and Sloan Clark netted goals for SL-N, which got a combined 10 saves from Alyssa Arnold and Aradia Talarico.

WELLS 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2: Molly Smith and Alissa Bennett gave Johnsburg-Minerva an early first-half lead, but Wells rallied for the win.

Lillianna Wright scored for the Indians just before halfitme, and Hally Welch and Jocelyn Welch netted goals in the second half for the win.

BOQUET VALLEY 1, TICONDEROGA 0: Claire Reynolds scored on an assist from Olivia Montville for the only goal, while Ella Lobdell recorded 10 saves in the shutout. Keirra Bechard had 14 saves for the Sentinels.