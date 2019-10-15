{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury championship photo

Members of the Queensbury girls soccer team pose with the Adirondack Cup after the Spartans won the Foothills title with a 2-0 win over South Glens Falls on Tuesday.

 GREG BROWNELL, brownell@poststar.com

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Brigid Duffy scored two second-half goals as Queensbury beat South Glens Falls 2-0 on Tuesday to win the Foothills Council girls soccer title.

Izzy Dennison assisted on both goals as the Spartans improved to 12-0 in the league, 14-1 overall. Duffy has 25 goals, a Queensbury single-season total second only to Brittany LaPlant.

Kaileigh Hunt was in goal for the shutout, the Spartans’ 10th of the season.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

