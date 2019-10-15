SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Brigid Duffy scored two second-half goals as Queensbury beat South Glens Falls 2-0 on Tuesday to win the Foothills Council girls soccer title.
Izzy Dennison assisted on both goals as the Spartans improved to 12-0 in the league, 14-1 overall. Duffy has 25 goals, a Queensbury single-season total second only to Brittany LaPlant.
Queensbury gets on the board. 1-0. pic.twitter.com/rv0hDVSVwd— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) October 15, 2019
Kaileigh Hunt was in goal for the shutout, the Spartans’ 10th of the season.
