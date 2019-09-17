{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Christina Cummings scored a pair of goals as Queensbury beat South Glens Falls 4-0 on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in Foothills Council girls soccer.

Izzy Dennison and Brigid Duffy also scored as the Spartans improved to 5-0 in league play, 6-1 overall. South High dropped to 2-2 in the league.

Kaileigh Hunt was in goal for the shutout.

