Queensbury shuts down Broadalbin-Perth

QUEENSBURY — With another physical battle against a team from the Foothills Council's South division behind it, the Queensbury girls soccer team controls its own destiny.

Halfway through the league schedule, the Spartans are 6-0-1 and on top, thanks to a 5-0 victory over Broadalbin-Perth on Thursday. Scotia has two ties.

"We tied Scotia 2-2, and B-P and Scotia tied, so right now we're in a good place," said Tim Ciampa, Queensbury's second-year coach. "It was 1-0 at the half, a real physical battle, but we matched their intensity."

Ava Stewart and Bayley Duffy each scored two goals Thursday, with Emma Lemery picking up the shutout in goal with seven saves. Allison Dittrich also scored for Queensbury, and Brigid Duffy assisted on the Spartans' first three goals. It was the ninth time in her career that she has had three or more assists in a game, setting a school record.

"So much of what we do runs through her. She creates tons of opportunities," Ciampa said of his senior center midfielder. Brigid Duffy recently committed to play soccer in addition to lacrosse at West Point next year.