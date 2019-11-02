COLONIE – Senior midfielder Max Nemec scored off a rebound from a deflected shot by junior forward Park Scott in the ninth minute as Burnt Hills ended Queensbury’s reign of three consecutive Class A championships with a 1-0 win in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at Colonie High School on Saturday.
The match up featured senior-laden, experienced teams on both sides with Queensbury sporting 13 seniors and Burnt Hills featuring 10 on their roster.
Burnt Hills (10-5-4) advances to play the Section X winner Franklin Academy (12-5) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Potsdam High School in a NYSPHSAA Boys Soccer sub-regional match.
Queensbury (16-2) outshot Burnt Hills 11-6 and held a dominant 6-1 edge in corner kicks, but was unable to garner many quality looks at goal.
In the 31st minute, Peter Crawford had perhaps the best opportunity on a hard-lined shot around the top of the circle. The ball whizzed toward the net on target, but Burnt Hills goal keeper Sean Speck jumped up to deflect the shot and the ball wound up carrying over the top of the net.
“They’re (Burnt Hills) a very good defensive team, said Queensbury coach Pete Crotty. “They’re battle tested all year in the league that they play in. They face some quality strikers as well so that’s not fazed by the guys that we play, which is an advantage for them.”
Crotty said it was the type of match that he had expected with each team’s defense showing that they were up for the task and were not going to allow too many clean looks on net.
“One bounce here or there might be the difference,” Crotty added. “It’s kind of what it was. There was some little loose play in front and Park created some problems for us on one v. (versus) one stuff and got free. The ball got in the box and there was a scramble and we didn’t end up on the right side of it.”
Queensbury had plenty of reasons to keep their heads up after accomplishing so much during this four-year run—with two appearances in the state semifinals.
“They’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Crotty said. “I don’t know if a group of kids could ask for much more than that. They’ve set a bar for the next group of kids coming through. They’ve left a nice legacy for the program here.”
The match was mainly played between the 18s with a physical style showcased by both squads.
Queensbury held a 6-2 shots advantage after halftime, but only two were on frame. Senior midfielder A.J. Rosario directed one at Spence in the 43rd minute, but it was a rather straightforward shot and one that he could easily corral. The other attempt came in the 62nd minute by leading scorer Teddy Borgos from about 25 yards out, but Spence was there to put his arms around it.
Burnt Hills was making its third appearance in the Class A final in the previous five seasons and won for the first time since 2015. Queensbury had defeated Burnt Hills 2-0 back on Aug. 31.
