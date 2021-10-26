Queensbury rides big first half into sectional title game (with video)

MECHANICVILLE — Queensbury came up with a pretty good formula for sectional success on Monday — score early and often.

The Spartans struck three times in the first 40 minutes, then held on in the second half for a 4-3 win over Burnt Hills in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament at Mechanicville High School.

The win moves top-seeded Queensbury into Friday’s championship game against No. 2 seed Averill Park at Stillwater (7 p.m.). Those teams tied when they met in a non-league game earlier this season.

Ava Stewart finished with two goals and an assist and Emma Lemery made 13 saves for the Spartans, who improved to 15-1-2. This will be the school's first trip to a girls soccer sectional championship game.

Coach Tim Ciampa almost did a double take when he looked at the scorebook after the game and saw how few saves the Burnt Hills goalkeeper had. An opportunistic first half gave the Spartans a huge cushion.

“We pretty much put in every opportunity in the first half,” Ciampa said. “It seemed like every chance we had, it went in. We got a PK, which was huge.

“The big thing was intensity today. They came out ready to play, which is obviously needed at this point.”

Queensbury took a 1-0 goal on Bayley Duffy’s goal 15 minutes into the game. Stewart made it 2-0 at the 24-minute mark, and Brigid Duffy converted the penalty kick two minutes later.

“It was huge,” Brigid Duffy said of the three-goal halftime lead, “because we knew they would be coming hard at us in the second half, so getting those initial goals would be very important.”

After a Burnt Hills goal in the second half, Stewart scored a fourth Queensbury goal off a corner kick to make it 4-1. At the time, it looked like icing on the cake.

But Burnt Hills, a team with a long history of sectional success, scored twice in the final five minutes to make it a nail-biter.

“I was very worried,” Ciampa said. “We knew they were going to throw everyone forward. They kept coming in waves. Our defense did a great job staying strong.”

The Spartans have had some good teams through the years, but they've sometimes struggled when sectionals come around. Before this year, they closest they came to the finals was a heartbreaking loss in penalty kicks to Catskill in the semifinals in 2013.

This team has found a way to have success where past teams haven't.

“I would say it’s our team chemistry and our effort that we put in,” Brigid Duffy said.

“I think this team’s got the grit and intensity,” Ciampa said. “They come out here and they’re ready to battle. I think I saw that early on when we played those non-league games. They battled against Saratoga, even though we didn’t win the game, and they battled against Columbia. It’s just the intensity.”

Queensbury has won 12 games in a row now. Their next one, on Friday, will be something completely new.

“These girls know no (Queensbury) team has won sectionals before, and they want that,” Ciampa said.

Class A Semifinal Burnt Hills;0;3 — 3 Queensbury (15-1-2);3;1 — 4 First half — 1, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Ava Stewart), 15:00. 2, Queensbury, Ava Stewart, 24:00. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (PK), 26:00. Second half — 4, Burnt Hills, Ella Blesi (PK), 53:00. 5. Queensbury, Ava Stewart, 60:00. 6, Burnt Hills, Sam Torres, 75:00. 7, Burnt Hills, Sam Torrex, 77:00 Goalies-saves — Emma Lemery (Q) 13, Ashcraft (BH) 2.

